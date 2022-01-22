  • Home
  • News
  • Renault And Nissan To Unveil Joint EV Projects, Sources Say

Renault And Nissan To Unveil Joint EV Projects, Sources Say

Renault and Nissan will present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles on January 27.
authorBy Carandbike Team
22-Jan-22 06:39 PM IST
Renault And Nissan To Unveil Joint EV Projects, Sources Say banner

Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan. 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters.

Related Articles
2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed; Only 200 Units Will Be Manufactured
2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed; Only 200 Units Will Be Manufactured
4 hours ago
Upcoming Car Launches In India In 2022
Upcoming Car Launches In India In 2022
8 hours ago
2023 BMW R 1250 R Revealed
2023 BMW R 1250 R Revealed
8 hours ago
Nissan Considers Taking 15% Stake In Renault’s Planned EV Unit: Report
Nissan Considers Taking 15% Stake In Renault’s Planned EV Unit: Report
8 hours ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?