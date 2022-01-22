Renault And Nissan To Unveil Joint EV Projects, Sources Say
Renault and Nissan will present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles on January 27.
Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan. 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters.
