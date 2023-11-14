Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
14-Nov-23 04:15 PM IST
Highlights
- Prices for the Magnite EZ-Shift range from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh
- Powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor
- The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable SUV in India to be equipped with an AMT
Nissan Motor India launched the Magnite EZ-Shift back on October 10 2023, at an introductory price ranging from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Earlier during the launch, the brand stated that these prices would only apply until November 11. Now, customers who take test drives and book the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of the subcompact SUV till November 30 can avail the benefits of these introductory prices. One interesting thing to note is that the Nissan Magnite is the most affordable SUV in India to be equipped with an AMT.
The 5-speed AMT in the Magnite EZ-Shift, which is the same unit as seen in the mechanically-related Renault Kiger, is paired with the 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. With an ARAI-certified figure of 19.70 kmpl, the Magnite AMT is marginally more fuel-efficient than the manual version of the subcompact SUV. Nissan says the Magnite AMT has a creep function, along with a kick-down function, to make the driving experience smoother.
The AMT will be available on the XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium trims, as well as on the recently launched Magnite Kuro Edition. A new dual-tone paint scheme, combining the ‘Vivid Blue’ body colour with a black roof, will be offered on the higher trims of the Magnite AMT.
