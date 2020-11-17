New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Plans To Invest Heavily In China Luxury Segment, COO Says

Nissan COO, Ashwani Gupta said that while he was satisfied with the automaker's business in the United States, it wasn't enough. So, the plan now is to invest heavily in China's luxury auto segment.

Japan's Nissan Motor Co plans to invest heavily in China's luxury auto segment, its chief operating officer told Reuters on Monday.

Ashwani Gupta made the comment in an interview during the Reuters Auto Summit teleconference. He also said that while he was satisfied with the automaker's business in the United States, it wasn't enough.

