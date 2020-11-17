Nissan Plans To Invest Heavily In China Luxury Segment, COO Says

Nissan is satisfied with the its business in the United States, but says it isn't enough right now

Japan's Nissan Motor Co plans to invest heavily in China's luxury auto segment, its chief operating officer told Reuters on Monday.

Ashwani Gupta made the comment in an interview during the Reuters Auto Summit teleconference. He also said that while he was satisfied with the automaker's business in the United States, it wasn't enough.

