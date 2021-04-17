carandbike logo
search

Nissan To Furlough 800 Workers At Its UK Plant As Chip Shortage Cuts Production

Carmakers around the world are struggling with a chip shortage caused by strong demand from makers of smartphones and other consumer electronics amid the COVID pandemic

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Nissan plans to slash production at several factories in Japan next month expand View Photos
Nissan plans to slash production at several factories in Japan next month

Japan's Nissan Motor will furlough around 800 workers at its production plant in Britain, as output slows there because of a semiconductor shortage, the Nikkei newspaper reported. The people, who represent about a tenth of the workforce at the facility in Sunderland, will be asked to stay away until the chip shortage eases and production can increase, the Nikkei said, without saying where it got the information.

Also Read: Nissan To Slash Japanese Production In May Due To Chip Shortage: Report​

l3p0st88

Nissan Motor will furlough around 800 workers at its production plant in Britain

A Nissan spokeswoman was not able to immediately comment.

Carmakers around the world are struggling with a chip shortage caused by strong demand from makers of smartphones and other consumer electronics amid the COVID pandemic. A fire at a Japanese auto chip plant last month has further squeezed supplies.

0 Comments

Nissan plans to slash production at several factories in Japan next month, sources earlier told Reuters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Cars

  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
  • Nissan Terrano Front View
    Nissan Terrano Front View
  • Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
  • Orange
    Orange
  • Red
    Red
  • Black
    Black
  • Front Grill
    Front Grill
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
  • Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
    Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
  • Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front View
    Nissan Evalia Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Front Profile
    Nissan Gt R Front Profile
  • Nissan Gt R Front View
    Nissan Gt R Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
    Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
  • Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
    Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
  • Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
    Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
  • Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
    Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
Honda Cars India To Recall Nearly 78,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Cars India To Recall Nearly 78,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Maruti Suzuki Increases Prices Of Select Models By 1.6% From April 2021
Maruti Suzuki Increases Prices Of Select Models By 1.6% From April 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities