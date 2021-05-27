Nissan India Contributes Rs. 6.5 Crore Towards Fighting COVID-19

Nissan India announced that it contributed Rs. 2.2 crore to the Tamil Nadu SDMA, Rs. 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund and over Rs. 2.2 crore towards COVID-19 relief equipment. The company said it also distributed N-95 masks, nasal oxygen machines, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, 400 oxygen concentrators and other equipment to hospitals and NGOs in Delhi NCR and the areas of Chennai, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthruai in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Nissan also provided packets of cooked food to migrant workers and the less privileged. A vaccine camp for employees, contract workers and their families was setup inside Renault Nissan Alliance India Pvt Ltd. (RNAIPL).

(Nissan contributed over Rs. 2..2 crore to the Tamil Nadu SDMA to help in the fight against COVID-19)

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said 'Safety & well-being of the society, customers, partners and employees is paramount. Towards this, multiple initiatives are being taken with the Government authorities & NGOs towards ensuring the same.'

With the second wave of the pandemic coming down hard on India, Nissan has heightened COVID-19 health and safety SOP at its manufacturing plant, offices and dealerships to reduce the spread of the virus. For hospitals in an around Chennai and Delhi NCR, Nisan India also imported few ventilators from Europe.

(The Renault-Nissan Alliance is prioritising health and safety of its employees at the Oragadam plant)

Speaking on the initiatives, Biju Balendran, Managing Director, RNAIPL, said "Health and safety of our societies, partners and employees is our topmost priority. We continue to take all the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being by closely & strictly monitoring the adherence to all local government guidelines on health & safety parameters. In addition to this, are committed to meeting their needs through constant CSR outreach in our local communities, with more initiatives to come."

To strengthen the COVID-19 safety initiatives and to increase awareness, RNAIPL has introduced compulsory online training modules and on-the-ground trainings with certified trainers on health & safety SOPs for all its employees. An emergency response team of COVID-19 marshals has also been set up at RNAIPL to monitor, address and ensure the safety of its employees.