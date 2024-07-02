Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Bruzer CNGRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450Benelli 402 STVS ADVSuzuki SV 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Renault Triber Review: Is This Subcompact MPV Still Relevant?

Does it still make sense to buy the 2024 Renault Triber? Let’s look at all the changes, and what could have been changed in the MY24 Triber to answer that.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Feature addition inside the cabin along with a new black paint scheme
  • Wireless charger, new digital driver’s display and driver’s armrest
  • No changes to the powertrain

Sometime back, Renault India introduced the 2024 Model Year Triber. One look at it will tell you that it doesn't look any different from the Triber when it was first introduced back in 2019. But take a closer look at the MY2024 Triber and you will see some noticeable updates - a new Stealth Black paint scheme, some rejigged variants, and new features on the inside. But is that enough to keep it relevant? 

 

Renault Triber 30

 

Well, I believe Renault had an opportunity this time around to make a few more noticeable changes with the Triber (which is almost four years old now) instead of this subtle model year update.  So, does it still make sense to buy the 2024 Triber, especially when there’s a new generation planned in a couple of years’ time? Let’s find out. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?

 

2024 Renault Triber Exterior

 

Renault Triber 31

 

There’s not a single change on the outside that the model year update brings with it except a new Stealth Black paint scheme. Now this paint surely looks much better in person, especially when compared to the other paint schemes the Triber comes with. It might be because the gloss black paint job hides away some of the design details of this gutsy seven-seater. 

 

Renault Triber 26

 

But otherwise, you have those familiar-looking projector headlamps, a tiny foot with little overhangs both fore and aft, a boxy profile with an upright tailgate, a roof rail and body cladding for a rugged look and these smart-looking steel wheels with wheel covers that can easily make you mistake it for an alloy wheel. 

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality

 

2024 Renault Triber Interior 

 

Renault Triber 22

 

Although there are no major changes on the inside, there are a few noticeable 'feature additions' inside the cabin. First up, it’s the digital driver’s display which is borrowed from the Kiger. It has a large square digital dial in the centre with a digital readout for fuel level and engine temperature on either side. The centre screen does have a Triber silhouette in the centre and a digital tachometer as well. More information shows up on the screen when you use the controls on the steering. Also, in Kiger, this MID is configurable depending on the drive modes, but since there are no drive modes here the digital MID feels a bit redundant. 

 

Renault Triber 16

 

More change comes in the form of an additional LED cabin lamp which is standard across the range. Adding to the ergonomics in this update is the addition of a driver’s armrest here. Now I have recently spent a lot of time with a car without one and over here the armrest felt like a huge boon. The next new thing is the wireless charging pad in the centre console. Earlier this space was a good space to keep your wallet or knick-knacks, but now with the addition of a charging pad, that space is not as useful as it was before. I think the charging tray should have been integrated into the floating pad above which is a much more convenient place to keep your smartphone. Lastly, the 2024 update has also added a PM2.5 air filter. 

 

Renault Triber 15

 

I must point out that these feature additions are only seen in the range-topping RXZ trim. We also wish this update had changed a few things inside the cabin. First up, a new crisper and better-responding touchscreen, and second better AC control are a much-needed upgrade. 

 

Renault Triber 25

 

There are a few more updates made to some variants of the MY24 line-up as well. The RXT variant now gets a rearview camera and a rear wiper, while, the RXL variant gets a rear AC vent. The new feature of rear seatbelt reminder is now standard across the range.  

 

2024 Renault Triber Driving Impressions

 

Renault Triber 10

 

Now no changes have been made to the powertrain with this model year update either. You continue to get a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine making close to 70 bhp and around 96 Nm of peak torque. You can have it either with a five-speed manual or an AMT. Now we have been waiting for a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Kiger to make its way into the Triber as well. And this 2024 update was a good opportunity for Renault to do so. That engine with the CVT automatic would have helped Triber cover the huge chink in its armour. 

 

Renault Triber 4

 

You see this 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is good enough for everyday usability if you are one of those unhurried drivers. It has decent drivability in most scenarios but a bit more smoothness and finesse is required when driving in the city and a lot more grunt is necessary to make it a good highway muncher. Right now, it doesn’t have both and the inclusion of turbo engine would have worked brilliantly in its favour. Even the AMT gearbox is slow and dim-witted, a more refined CVT would have made the Triber a perfect all-rounder. But that’s a missed opportunity. 

 

Renault Triber 2

 

Ever since the Duster, Renault India has figured out the ride quality that’s best suited for the Indian road conditions. With the Triber, that continuous as this MPV manages to take it all roads, or no roads, with great composure. Be it city speeds or highway runs, the ride quality alone is a reason enough to buy the Triber. But the same cannot be said for the Triber’s handling which is slow and far from linear. 

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options

 

2024 Renault Triber: Does it make sense to buy one?

 

Renault Triber 7

 

With this 2024 update, Renault India had a good opportunity to overcome the few shortcomings in the Triber. An update with no design change would have still been understandable, but it could have improved the in-cabin feel a bit. Like the touchscreen and the AC control for instance. Sure its feature loaded for its price, and the new powertrain we are wishing for the Triber would have increased its cost significantly. But Renault is positioning affordability as the key USP of the Triber. It’s the most affordable seven-seater automatic after all. 

 

Renault Triber 3

 

Overall, the Triber offers a good package for someone looking for a tad extra practicality on a hatchback budget, one who doesn’t want a powerful engine performance but wants space on the inside. And for someone who is looking for a value-for-money quotient. As for waiting for the new-gen Triber, that may or may not rectify all the current-gen’s shortcomings – it’s still some three years away. So until the new one arrives, the 2024 Triber still is a good seven-seater which is practical, easy on the pocket, and has a lot of convenience by its side.

# renault triber images# renault triber interior# renault triber mpv# renault India# renault triber on road price# renault india# renault kwid# renault sales# renault nissan alliance# renault Kwid# renault kiger# renault# renault triber# triber# Cars# car-review# Car Reviews# First Drive# Opinion# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market for nearly 10 years now and continues to be an important product for the French carmaker. Over the years, the needs of an entry-level hatch buyer have evolved, but has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out!
    2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?
  • The self-driving minibuses will ferry passengers between a designated car park and the Roland-Garros stadium complex during the tournament.
    Renault Group To Trial Level 4 Autonomous Minibus Shuttle Service At Roland Garros 2024
  • The service camp offers a range of benefits including complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection, discounts on extending warranties and more.
    Skoda, Volkswagen, And Renault Introduce Nation-wide Summer Camp In India
  • The 2024 Renault Captur gets the latest design language from the automaker, while the cabin has been revamped with new materials, more features and safety tech.
    2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
  • The new model is expected to receive a range of cosmetic tweaks and new features over its predecessor
    Facelifted Renault Captur To Be Unveiled on April 4

Latest Reviews

  • Does it still make sense to buy the 2024 Renault Triber? Let’s look at all the changes, and what could have been changed in the MY24 Triber to answer that.
    2024 Renault Triber Review: Is This Subcompact MPV Still Relevant?
  • The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is right now the most expensive SUV from the German carmaker in India. But what does that get you?
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift Review: Mind-Blowing!
  • We ride the new BGauss RUV350 step-through e-scooter that aims to carve out its place in the EV segment. Here’s what we have to say about it
    BGauss RUV350: Review
  • The use of Tata’s twin-cylinder technology and the addition of an AMT gearbox makes the Tiago a lot more convenient in the city.
    Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality
  • More spacious and luxurious than ever, Munich’s midsize luxury sedan aims to tackle the tricky mix of driving pleasure with supreme comfort
    First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)
  • The Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market for nearly 10 years now and continues to be an important product for the French carmaker. Over the years, the needs of an entry-level hatch buyer have evolved, but has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out!
    2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?
  • Tata Altroz Racer not only gets a more powerful turbo petrol engine but also some mechanical upgrades that justify it name. But can it really get your heart racing?
    Tata Altroz Racer Review: Does This Hot Hatch Get Your Heart Racing?
  • The BMW R 1300 GS comes to India, challenging the full-size adventure bike segment with its new powertrain and a boatload of electronic features. We ride the ADV in breathtaking yet challenging terrains of Ladakh to get a sense of what the R 1300 GS offers.
    BMW R 1300 GS Review: Big Daddy Of ADVs Ridden In Ladakh
  • Hero MotoCorp’s most expensive motorcycle tested on everyday roads. Does it make for an impressive product as the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer's flagship motorcycle?
    Hero Mavrick 440 Review: Hero’s Top Gun Tested!
  • Vredestein Tyres recently launched two new tyres in the Indian market. I had the opportunity to test one of them on an off-road trail in a jungle in Ooty, and the other on the newly built CoASTT track in Coimbatore.
    A Tale Of Jungle And Track: Vredestein Pinza HT And Ultrac Vorti i Tyres Experienced

Research More on Renault Triber

Renault Triber
8.4

Renault Triber

Starts at ₹ 6 - 8.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Triber Specifications
View Triber Features

Popular Renault Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved