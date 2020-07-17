Nissan Reveals New Flat Corporate Logo Amidst Global Revamp

Japanese automaker Nissan has officially revealed its new and updated brand logo that will be seen on the company's future offerings. The flat Nissan corporate logo was first seen on the Ariya concept last year and made a reappearance when the manufacturer filed a trademark in March 2020. Nissan revealed the new logo alongside the debut of the new Ariya electric crossover for developed markets, while it also featured on the Magnite concept that's tailor-made for India. The upcoming Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is likely to be the first offering in the country to sport the new corporate logo when it goes on sale sometime next year.

The new Nissan logo is likely to make its India debut with the Magnite subcompact SUV in 2021

Nissan joins the latest trend of auto corporations including BMW and Volkswagen that have switched to a flatter and two-dimensional logo, which is easier to replicate across multiple surfaces. The brand logo does not just adorn the vehicle bonnet anymore, it also features prominently in the company's digital campaigns and social network as the world moves towards a more virtual experience of buying cars. Nissan says its "new logo looks to the future while staying proudly connected to the company's rich heritage and tradition of innovation. The company name remains at the centre of the logo, communicating an instantly recognisable brand that evokes past milestones and memories while also conveying evolution."

The Nismo logo also gets the flat treatment along with the new corporate logo

The new Nissan logo is still a circle intersected by the company name. It uses a monochromatic look and the font is now an upright in sans-serif with wider spacing between the letters. The outer ring has been replaced by two arcs. The brand's performance division - Nismo - has also received the 2D treatment while it also trademarked the new Z logo earlier this year, but we expect the same to be officially revealed with the new Z model.

The Nissan Ariya electric crossover will be one of the first cars from the company to feature the new logo

Nissan says it began the redesign process in 2017 with the new logo intended to be "thin, light, and flexible." It will also be illuminated on the future electric models from the manufacturer, which will have 20 LEDs lighting up the new flat logo on the front of the car. The auto giant is in the middle of a complete revamp and plans to introduce as many as 12 new models globally in the next 18 months.

