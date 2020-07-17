New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan Plans 30% Cut In Global Car Output Till December As Virus Hits Demand: Report

Nissan plans to produce around 2.6 million vehicles between April and December, down from 3.7 million during the same period last year, the sources said. Nissan made 4.6 million cars in the financial year ended March.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Nissan is also yet to announce a sales forecast for this financial year

Nissan Motor Co is planning a 30% year-on-year cut in global vehicle production through December as falling demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic complicates its turnaround efforts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Japan's No. 2 automaker plans to produce around 2.6 million vehicles between April and December, down from 3.7 million during the same period last year, the sources said. Nissan made 4.6 million cars in the financial year ended March.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not public. Nissan, which has yet to announce a sales forecast for this financial year, declined to comment on its production plans.

Nissan

Nissan Cars

Kicks

GT-R

Global automakers are struggling after factories were shuttered earlier this year to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled; India Launch In 2021

k198kab8

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for Nissan, which was already grappling with falling sales

Car dealerships were also closed in many countries, pummelling vehicle sales in March through May, although the fall in sales slowed in June as economies started to reopen.

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for Nissan, which was already grappling with falling sales and a deteriorating cash position. In May, it unveiled a far-reaching restructuring plan after posting its first annual loss in 11 years.

In the first two months of this financial year, the maker of the Rogue SUV and the Leaf electric car made around 307,000 vehicles globally, down 62% from last year, according to monthly production figures.

It will announce June output figures next month.

Nissan is planning for production to increase from 510,000 vehicles in the first quarter to around 930,000 in July-September, the sources said. Second quarter output will be about 25% lower from a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

Production is expected to increase to around 1.1 million vehicles in October-December, roughly 8% lower on the year.

In July-September, Nissan's output will be hit hardest at home, falling around 47% from last year, after the automaker said it would cut more shifts at its Japanese assembly plants. Domestic output will recover slightly through December.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Kicks with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks

Popular Nissan Cars

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.5 - 14.15 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Crore *
Jawa Forty Two 4
x
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Rapid vs Volkswagen Vento vs Toyota Yaris: Price Comparison
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Rapid vs Volkswagen Vento vs Toyota Yaris: Price Comparison
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities