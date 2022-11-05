  • Home
  • News
  • Non-BS6 Diesel Vehicles To Attract Rs. 20,000 Fine In Delhi Post Ban Due To Air Pollution - Report

Non-BS6 Diesel Vehicles To Attract Rs. 20,000 Fine In Delhi Post Ban Due To Air Pollution - Report

Delhi government banned the plying of all BS3 & BS4 diesel vehicles in the city barring essential & emergency services vehicles, due to deteriorating air quality.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Nov-22 01:46 PM IST
Non-BS6 Diesel Vehicles To Attract Rs. 20,000 Fine In Delhi Post Ban Due To Air Pollution - Report banner

Under state IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV), Delhi Government banned all BS3 & BS4 diesel vehicles from plying in Delhi this week, with the exception for essential & emergency services vehicles. Adding to that, the Delhi Government will now reportedly charge all offenders with a fine of Rs. 20,000, as the city's AQI rose above the severe levels this week.

Also Read: Air Quality Commission Bans Diesel Cars, SUVs, CVs Older Than BS6 Norms In Delhi-NCR Due To Hazardous Pollution Levels

The air quality panel also ordered the closure of all industries that are not running on clean fuel in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts. Moreover, the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity, has been banned. Furthermore, construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines in Delhi-NCR have been banned.

Related Articles
Air Pollution Led To Around 54,000 Premature Deaths In New Delhi In 2020: Study
Air Pollution Led To Around 54,000 Premature Deaths In New Delhi In 2020: Study
2 years ago
Over 400 Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi
Over 400 Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi
4 years ago
Air Quality 'Very Poor', Authorities Urge Delhiites To Use Public Transport For Next 10 Days
Air Quality 'Very Poor', Authorities Urge Delhiites To Use Public Transport For Next 10 Days
4 years ago
NGT Order May See 2.82 Lakh Diesel Vehicles Go Off Delhi Roads
NGT Order May See 2.82 Lakh Diesel Vehicles Go Off Delhi Roads
6 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?