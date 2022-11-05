Non-BS6 Diesel Vehicles To Attract Rs. 20,000 Fine In Delhi Post Ban Due To Air Pollution - Report

Under state IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV), Delhi Government banned all BS3 & BS4 diesel vehicles from plying in Delhi this week, with the exception for essential & emergency services vehicles. Adding to that, the Delhi Government will now reportedly charge all offenders with a fine of Rs. 20,000, as the city's AQI rose above the severe levels this week.

Also Read: Air Quality Commission Bans Diesel Cars, SUVs, CVs Older Than BS6 Norms In Delhi-NCR Due To Hazardous Pollution Levels

The air quality panel also ordered the closure of all industries that are not running on clean fuel in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts. Moreover, the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity, has been banned. Furthermore, construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines in Delhi-NCR have been banned.