Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has launched the Okinawa Dual, priced at ₹ 58,998. According to the company, the Okinawa Dual has been designed to transform the delivery sector and enhance efficiency for businesses, as well as offer solutions for last mile logistics. The B2B electric two-wheeler is described as having the largest loading capacity ever on a two-wheeler, with dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear of the vehicle. The Okinawa Dual is also offered with additional customised accessories such as delivery box, stackable crates, cold storage box for medicines, cylinder carrier, lab on wheels etc. that can seamlessly and safely carry products.

The Okinawa Dual is designed to carry heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans, and day-to-day items like groceries, medicines and more. The Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 watt electric motor with a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed of the Okinawa Dual keeps it out of stipulated requirements like registration and driver's license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75 kg, the Dual has a disc brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear wheel. The Dual comes with a 48W 55Ah lithium ion detachable battery which can be charged upto 80 per cent in 1.5 hours, and completely in about 4-5 hours. The battery offers a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge.

Okinawa Dual electric scooter is designed for use in delivery services

Commenting on the launch, Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, "With the rise of e-commerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. With our new electric two wheeler - Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years."

The Okinawa Dual can also be purchased for personal use, and has a pillion seat on offer

The Okinawa Dual is also available to be purchased for personal use by an individual. For personal use, the company is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah battery that can be charged up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes, and fully in about 2-3 hours, with a range of 60 km on a single charge. Okinawa Autotech is offering a 3-year warranty on the battery, and a 3-year or 30,000 km (whichever is earlier) warranty on the powertrain.

