Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022

Okinawa is all set to ramp up production by over 5 times from the current capacity to meet increasing demand for electric two-wheelers.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
0  Views
Okinawa is set to inaugurate a new production facility in Rajasthan expand View Photos
Okinawa is set to inaugurate a new production facility in Rajasthan

Highlights

  • Okinawa plans to have 4 new electric two-wheelers by 2021
  • The company intends to ramp up production from the current 90,000 units
  • New production facility will be inaugurated in Rajasthan

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech is betting big on the electric vehicle space in India, and the company is getting ready to ramp up production to meet the increased demand for EVs in the coming years. Speaking to carandbike in an exclusive interaction, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD of Okinawa said that the company is witnessing a lot of interest in its products, and nearly 70 per cent of its customers are from the rural market. Okinawa is looking at introducing several new products, including an electric motorcycle, a maxi-style electric scooter, as well as a high-performance electric scooter in the next couple of years. And to meet the increasing demand, the company is also in the process of ramping up production.

Also Read: Okinawa To Introduce Four New Electric Two-Wheelers In 2021

21q4kc88

The Oki100 showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 will be the company's first electric motorcycle

"As of today, we have the capacity of 90,000 vehicles. Total capacity expansion, in a phased manner, can go upto 1 million, but by the end of next year, we will target a capacity of 5 lakh vehicles," said Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa."The market is also likely to change, and volumes are going to transform. Three years ago, when we started operations, people were just talking about electric vehicles. But now, we see the market changing, and people are shifting from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles. In another two or three years, I think we'll see a very big shift from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles."

Also Read: Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

2njf0n2o

Okinawa will also launch the production model of the Cruiser Electric Scooter concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Okinawa is also looking to export electric two-wheelers to South East Asia, and other markets. The company has already invested between ₹ 200-250 crore and a new manufacturing facility will be operational within the next two years. The current facility will be converted into a full-time R&D facility where new product development will take place, while manufacturing and production will be completely handled by the new facility in Rajasthan.

Okinawa Praise

Scooter, 170 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Praise
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 71,990
EMI Starts
₹ 2,374 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa Ridge Plus

Scooter, 100 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Ridge Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 71,227
EMI Starts
₹ 2,143 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa i-Praise

Scooter, 139 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa i-Praise
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,586 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa R30

Scooter, 60 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa R30
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 58,992
EMI Starts
₹ 1,945 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa Lite

Scooter, 50 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Lite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,990
EMI Starts
₹ 1,978 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
03:02
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-May-20 07:53 PM IST
Okinawa Praise Electric Scooter Launch 827x510 61513759378
Okinawa Praise Electric Scooter Launch 827x510 61513759378
Okinawa Praise Launch 827x510 41513676124
Okinawa Praise Launch 827x510 41513676124
Okinawa Praise Launched In India 1024x719
Okinawa Praise Launched In India 1024x719
9 141417 151452 5613
9 141417 151452 5613
10 141417 151452 5145
10 141417 151452 5145
11 141417 151449 9718
11 141417 151449 9718
Okinawa Ridge Plus Alloyewheels
Okinawa Ridge Plus Alloyewheels
Okinawa Ridge Plus Boot Space
Okinawa Ridge Plus Boot Space
Okinawa Ridge Plus Detachablebattery
Okinawa Ridge Plus Detachablebattery
Okinawa I Praise
Okinawa I Praise
Okinawa I Praise 3
Okinawa I Praise 3
