Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech is betting big on the electric vehicle space in India, and the company is getting ready to ramp up production to meet the increased demand for EVs in the coming years. Speaking to carandbike in an exclusive interaction, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD of Okinawa said that the company is witnessing a lot of interest in its products, and nearly 70 per cent of its customers are from the rural market. Okinawa is looking at introducing several new products, including an electric motorcycle, a maxi-style electric scooter, as well as a high-performance electric scooter in the next couple of years. And to meet the increasing demand, the company is also in the process of ramping up production.

The Oki100 showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 will be the company's first electric motorcycle

"As of today, we have the capacity of 90,000 vehicles. Total capacity expansion, in a phased manner, can go upto 1 million, but by the end of next year, we will target a capacity of 5 lakh vehicles," said Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa."The market is also likely to change, and volumes are going to transform. Three years ago, when we started operations, people were just talking about electric vehicles. But now, we see the market changing, and people are shifting from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles. In another two or three years, I think we'll see a very big shift from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles."

Okinawa will also launch the production model of the Cruiser Electric Scooter concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Okinawa is also looking to export electric two-wheelers to South East Asia, and other markets. The company has already invested between ₹ 200-250 crore and a new manufacturing facility will be operational within the next two years. The current facility will be converted into a full-time R&D facility where new product development will take place, while manufacturing and production will be completely handled by the new facility in Rajasthan.

