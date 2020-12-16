Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

The Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, will be launched by March 2021, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa, told carandbike in an exclusive interaction. The Oki100 electric motorcycle will have performance comparable to a 125-150 cc motorcycle, and will go up against the Revolt RV400 in the electric motorcycle segment. According to Sharma, the Oki100 is a 100 per cent locally developed electric motorcycle and it will be launched in just a few months from now.

Also Read: Okinawa To Introduce Four New Electric Two-Wheelers In 2021

"We'll try to launch the Oki100 in this financial year, at least the launch will happen this financial year," Sharma said, adding that the Oki100 will have performance "comparable to a 125-150 cc motorcycle with an internal combustion engine."

The Oki100 will have a top speed of around 120 kmph, and even when used with full performance, the claimed range will be around 150 km on a single charge. The Oki100 is expected to get swappable lithium ion batteries, and state-of-the-art features, including geo-fencing, built-in satellite navigation, over-the-air updates and more.

Also Read: Okinawa To Launch Oki100 Electric Motorcycle

"The battery will be altogether different, and it will be a different style altogether. The battery will have a range of 150 km in high-speed model, but if you use the Economy mode, the range will be more than that," Sharma added.

Also Read: Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

The Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Apart from the Oki100, Okinawa is expected to launch three more electric two-wheelers, including the Cruiser maxi-electric scooter which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Another high-performance electric scooter is also expected to be launched, along with an e-bike for commercial applications, designed for load carrying, including delivery and courier services.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.