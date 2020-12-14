New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021

Okinawa plans an electric onslaught in 2021 that includes the Oki100 electric motorcycle, Cruiser maxi-scooter, and two new surprise launches that include a performance electric scooter as well as an e-scooter for commercial applications.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Okinawa's next launch will be the Oki100 electric motorcycle scheduled by March 2021 expand View Photos
Okinawa's next launch will be the Oki100 electric motorcycle scheduled by March 2021

Highlights

  • The Oki100 e-motorcycle will arrive first with the launch in Q4 of FY2021
  • An electric scooter specifically for the B2B segment is planned in 2021
  • The Okinawa Cruiser and a new high-performance e-scooter are also planned

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech is planning an electric product onslaught in the new year and that will see the company bring some long-awaited and exciting new products to the market. The big news is that the manufacturer plans to bring at least four electric models next year. This will include the Okinawa Cruiser that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo along with the Oki100 electric motorcycle. While these models have been known and their launches were delayed due to the pandemic, the additional two new offerings will comprise an electric scooter for commercial applications as well as an all-new high-performance model.

Also Read: Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles

fo4ddqr4

The Okinawa Oki100 will be the brand's first electric motorcycle

Speaking to carandbike in an exclusive chat, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa, said, "We are coming with a product for the B2B segment. We understand that the B2B market is also important like the food delivery and courier market. Currently, people are using ICE engine motorcycles or scooters or maybe many are already using our scooters. However, that scooter is designed based on the B2C [customer's needs]. So we are planning to come with one product that is specifically designed for the B2B requirement with a load-carrying capacity."

Okinawa's upcoming commercial scooter will take on the likes of the Hero Electric Nyx range that caters to a similar target audience. Electric two-wheelers initially found acceptance for commercial use and are already being used for delivery applications. Compared to the standard electric scooters that focus more on design, performance, and rideability, the requirements of a commercial fleet operator change with priorities being low acquisition and running costs, higher range, and larger load-carrying capacity.

Newsbeep
2njf0n2o

The Okinawa Cruiser maxi-styled electric scooter will go on sale in 2021

Sharma also confirmed that a new high-speed electric scooter is also in the works. It's not clear where and how the model will be positioned. The company is aiming to tap into the premium segment with the model though and it will be rich in features while also offering a longer range. At present, Okinawa retails the iPraise and PraisePro performance electric scooters in the market.

Also Read: Okinawa Introduces 'Eco App' For Its Connected Scooter Range

With respect to the Okinawa Oki100, the upcoming model was originally scheduled to arrive this year but the plan was delayed. The company is now looking to introduce the model in the next quarter and the electric motorcycle is likely to arrive by March 2021. The manufacturer promises a feature-laden offering with the Oki100 that will take on 150 cc motorcycles in terms of performance and will also come with connected vehicle technology, app-based telematics, sporty design, and more. The Oki100 will take on the Revolt RV400, the only other electric motorcycle on sale right now.

Lastly, the Okinawa Cruiser maxi-styled electric scooter will also be the big launch for the company next year. Originally slated to arrive in January 2021, the brand has not disclosed the revised launch timeline for this offering but it will arrive next year. At the Auto Expo, Okinawa had claimed a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery on the Cruiser and a range of 120 km on a single charge. Power figures though are yet to be revealed. Prices at the time were said to be around the ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

0 Comments

Sharma also elaborated on the growing demand from rural areas for electric vehicles. The growing number of high-speed electric vehicles has encouraged customers in rural areas to opt for e-scooters in recent times. Explaining further, he said that nearly 65-70 per cent of the brand's sales come from the rural market. Customers in rural markets are also more price-conscious than urban market users. That's why electric two-wheelers are finding more acceptance due to negligible fuel bills as compared to a similar 100-125 cc scooter. Apart from new products, the company also plans to expand its dealer network to 500 outlets by the end of the current fiscal, up from the current 350 dealerships.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020
Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020
Daimler Truck AG And Linde To Collaborate On Liquid-Hydrogen Refueling Technology For Trucks
Daimler Truck AG And Linde To Collaborate On Liquid-Hydrogen Refueling Technology For Trucks
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020

Okinawa Praise

Scooter, 170 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Praise
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 71,990
EMI Starts
₹ 2,374 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa i-Praise

Scooter, 139 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa i-Praise
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,586 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa R30

Scooter, 60 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa R30
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 58,992
EMI Starts
₹ 1,945 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa Lite

Scooter, 50 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Lite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59,990
EMI Starts
₹ 1,978 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Okinawa Ridge Plus

Scooter, 100 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Ridge Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 71,227
EMI Starts
₹ 2,143 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
03:02
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-May-20 07:53 PM IST
Okinawa Praise Electric Scooter Launch 827x510 61513759378
Okinawa Praise Electric Scooter Launch 827x510 61513759378
Okinawa Praise Launch 827x510 41513676124
Okinawa Praise Launch 827x510 41513676124
Okinawa Praise Launched In India 1024x719
Okinawa Praise Launched In India 1024x719
9 141417 151452 5613
9 141417 151452 5613
10 141417 151452 5145
10 141417 151452 5145
11 141417 151449 9718
11 141417 151449 9718
Okinawa I Praise
Okinawa I Praise
Okinawa I Praise 3
Okinawa I Praise 3
Okinawa Ridge Plus Alloyewheels
Okinawa Ridge Plus Alloyewheels
Okinawa Ridge Plus Boot Space
Okinawa Ridge Plus Boot Space
Okinawa Ridge Plus Detachablebattery
Okinawa Ridge Plus Detachablebattery
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities