New Cars and Bikes in India
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles

Okinawa has announced that it has discontinued the use of Lead Acid batteries in its electric two-wheelers. The company will switch to using lithium-ion batteries for its EVs.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta
Okinawa will make a 100 per cent switch to lLithium-ion batteries for its EVs expand View Photos
Okinawa will make a 100 per cent switch to lLithium-ion batteries for its EVs

Highlights

  • No more Lead Acid batteries for Okinawa electric scooters
  • The company will make 100 per cent switch to Lithium-ion batteries
  • Till date, Okinawa has sold over 34,000 EVs with Lead Acid batteries

Okinawa has announced that it will discontinue the use of Lead Acid batteries in its electric two-wheelers going forward. The company will switch to using lithium-ion batteries for its EVs. The company began its innings by launching the Okinawa Ridge and then following it with four other electric scooters having Lead Acid batteries in a span of three years. Since inception, Okinawa has retailed more than 34,000 units of Lead Acid based electric scooters in India. In total, the brand has sold over 74,500 units and plans to target selling around 90,000 units by the end of the fiscal year.

okinawa ridge

(The Okinawa Ridge was one of the first scooters from the company and it featured a Lead Acid battery)

"We are shifting to 100 percent lithium-ion battery pack based two-wheelers. When we launched the brand, lead acid was the most advanced option available in the market. Now with rigorous growth of the industry and the brand, we have taken a step ahead and have discontinued lead-acid battery pack-based products. Not only will Okinawa products be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs offering efficiency, but they will also come with detachable batteries ensuring convenience to the users," said Jeetender Sharma - MD and Founder, Okinawa.

Newsbeep
okinawa ridge e scooter

(The Okinawa Ridge e-scooter was launched in early 2017)

0 Comments

Okinawa says that the company itself has always been motivated towards technological innovations. The scooters by Okinawa get indigenously developed technologies which are protected intellectual properties like a detachable lithium-ion battery, microprocessor controller, permanent magnet BLDC motor. Okinawa intends to work on technological solutions in line with the demand of the customers.

