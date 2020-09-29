Okinawa Introduces 'Eco App' For Its Connected Scooter Range

Currently, the Okinawa 'Eco app' will work with the iPraise and the Ridge+ electric scooters

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Okinawa, introduced a new app for its connected scooters called the 'Eco app'. The Eco app is offered in both Android and iOS versions and works with the iPraise and Ridge+ models for now and is likely to be introduced in other new models as well. The Eco app comes with features like navigation, find-my-scooter and immobilisation as well. The app also offers a feature known as 'secure park' which helps owners track unauthorised movement of their scooters.

(The Okinawa 'Eco app' works on Apple and Android phones)

The app is equipped with 'SOS Messaging' features that when activated, instantly sends message with the time and location to the emergency contacts of the user. The Okinawa Eco app also updates the rider/user with the condition of the electric scooter. The user can also set up alerts for speed, towing or even low battery with the app. The app also comes with the 'Geofence' feature which would intimate the user via app when the vehicle enters or leaves a geo-fence radius. Rider score feature on the application shares details on the driving pattern of the user like speeding, hard braking, harsh acceleration and turns events.

(Okinawa recently partnered with OTO Capital to offer leasing solutions for its customers)

"At Okinawa we are always working tirelessly to innovate and offer better in terms of technology. The new Eco mobile application is our effort to showcase that how technology today has brought EVs at par with ICE counterparts in terms of convenience. With Eco app, our customers can explore the best in class products and experience which establishes the efficiency of EVs," said Jeetender Sharma - MD and Founder, Okinawa.

Recently, the company announced its partnership with OTO Capital for its leasing program. Under the partnership, Okinawa's range of electric scooters will be available with different leasing options. Compared to outright ownership, the leasing programme allows accessibility to the scooters at a lower price point, while also ensuring that the user pays only for the months used. The minimum tenure for the leasing program stands at 12 months, which can be increased up to 36 months.

