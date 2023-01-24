Ola Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Used Car Trading Startup Dbest Cars

Ola fleet technologies has partnered with Dbest cars to of dispose of its used commercial fleet of 5000 cars in a deal stated to be worth Rs. 125 crores. Ola is one the country’s largest ride hailing companies, operating in most cities by connecting customers to drivers and a wide range of vehicles across bikes, auto-rickshaws, metered taxis, and cabs. The partnership was formed after the announcement that Ola would discard its existing vehicles in a gradual manner in order to make way for new ones, which according to some sources would most likely be electric vehicles.

Commenting on the same, Gulshan Rao, Director at Ola (Risks & Brand Protection) said, “Sale of Used commercial cars is totally different from sale of normal used cars (white plate). For sale & purchase of used commercial cars, there are a lot of obligations which need to be carefully fulfilled and as a responsible company, we need to choose the right partner for this so as to avoid any future disputes.” He further added, “We are in process of disposing off our existing fleet which is now obsolete and for the same we have selected Dbest Cars to be our partner as they are an established company and expert in the used commercial vehicles industry and they have a good reputation of efficiently working with other big corporates like Avis, Orix, Uber etc.”

Dbest Cars aims to organise the used car business by building a new platform where customers can buy and access pre-owned commercial vehicles directly while eliminating all regulatory risks they face. They believe that this partnership with Ola Fleet Technologies will provide substantial growth to their business.

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Singh, MD & CEO at Dbest Cars India said, “We are fortunate to be able to get the opportunity to work with India’s largest radio taxi company and feel proud to have been chosen by Ola to help them dispose-off their thousands of used commercial vehicles. This association will provide an accelerator on the growth of our start-up.”

The used car market has grown in demand as a result of the BS6 emission norms and scrappage policies. Factors like increasing motorising rate, lower vehicle replacement cycle and increasing penetration of used car financing means that the Indian used car market will face an increase of 15 per cent between 2021 and 2026 to touch 8 million units.