  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Reintroduces Gerua Edition, Launches 5 New Colours For The S1

Ola Electric Reintroduces Gerua Edition, Launches 5 New Colours For The S1

The announcement came on the same day when Ather launched 4 new colours and a new software upgrade for its 450 line up.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
08-Jan-23 06:54 AM IST
Ola Electric Reintroduces Gerua Edition, Launches 5 New Colours For The S1 banner

Ola Electric has re-launched the ‘Gerua’ Edition for the S1 and S1 Pro in India. The EV maker also announced Ola S1 variant in 5 more vibrant colours - Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

Upon launching the new colours, Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition.” 

Ola Electric is currently India's leading EV manufacturer, with a cumulative sales figure of 1,50,000 units for CY2022. The Indian automaker sold 25,000 units in the month of December 2022.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2022: Ola Electric Reports Sales Of Over 25,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2022: Ola Electric Reports Sales Of Over 25,000 Units
4 days ago
Ola Electric Plans 6 New Electric Products For India By 2027
Ola Electric Plans 6 New Electric Products For India By 2027
8 days ago
Ola Electric Rolls MoveOS 3 Nationwide; Gets Over 50 New Features
Ola Electric Rolls MoveOS 3 Nationwide; Gets Over 50 New Features
16 days ago
Ola Electric To Launch MoveOS 3 For All Customers Next Week Onwards
Ola Electric To Launch MoveOS 3 For All Customers Next Week Onwards
24 days ago
car
Ola Electric S1
Starts at ₹ 99,999
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Ola Electric Bikes

Question Of The Day

The one feature that you think will change the way you drive

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
2KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
Used Cars by lifestyle
line