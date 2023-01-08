Ola Electric Reintroduces Gerua Edition, Launches 5 New Colours For The S1

Ola Electric has re-launched the ‘Gerua’ Edition for the S1 and S1 Pro in India. The EV maker also announced Ola S1 variant in 5 more vibrant colours - Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

Upon launching the new colours, Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition.”

Ola Electric is currently India's leading EV manufacturer, with a cumulative sales figure of 1,50,000 units for CY2022. The Indian automaker sold 25,000 units in the month of December 2022.