One-Off McLaren Artura Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

McLaren has revealed a one-off Artura to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The English monarch ascended the throne in February of 1952 with 2022 marking her 70th year as the Queen of England. Mclaren has given the one-off Artura a few custom touches including a new paint shade which it says will become available on future models.

In a statement, the company said, “In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70 year reign, British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive has unveiled a bespoke Jubilee platinum paint finish and badge 18 years to the day since she opened McLaren's global headquarters in Woking, the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC).”

The bespoke commission created by the company's MSO division wears a unique silver paint shade which the company calls Platinum Jubilee. As per McLaren, the unique shade of silver was created in partnership with MSO and McLaren's advanced coating partner AkzoNobel with suitable metallic pigments being analysed in a variety of lighting conditions before MSO formulated and tested the paint shade before use.

One-off Artura gets a bespoke Elizabeth II badge in place of the usual McLaren badge.

The company also said that it had to develop a bespoke tool and press to create the badge on the Artura's nose.

“It has been an honour for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone.” Ansar Ali, Managing Director - McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive.

The Artura is McLaren's first series-produced plug-in hybrid powered by a mid-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor. The set-up gives the Artura a combined output of 671 bhp and 720 Nm of torque and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 3 seconds and a top speed of 330kph. The supercar is also capable of all-electric running for up to 30km.

McLaren has not revealed what it plans to de with the one-off Artura though the model could be kept on display at its Woking facility.