Opel’s Manta GSe ElektroMOD Is Every Bit Retro And Futuristic

Opel's newest BEV (battery electric vehicle), the Mokka-e, will soon be revealed, but before we greet that, the company has given us a glimpse of another exciting e-project - The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. The Manta GSe ElektroMOD harks back to the legendary Opel Manta of 1970 and simultaneously gives added impetus to the growing phenomenon of “restomods” – a recent development among automobile fans and collectors where icons like the Manta mix original and new technologies and design.

The all-electric Manta GSe ElektroMOD with its fully digital cockpit is as sporty as an original Opel GSe and displays its further ambitions in the “MOD” part of its name – for modern technology and sustainable lifestyle and the English abbreviation of “modification”. Also, the German spelling for electro is a throwback to the Opel Elektro GT that set world records for electric vehicles 50 years ago.

With its sustainable, emissions-free electric drive, the Opel Manta now becomes immortal, independent of spares for engine and transmission or potential driving bans for older combustion engine cars. The transformation to ElektroMOD also shows how timeless the lines from 1970 are. What was sculptural and straightforward half a century ago still fits perfectly with the Opel design philosophy today. The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD stands there boldly and clearly and confidently starts a new future: electric, emission-free – full of emotions.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is also a tribute to the beautiful Manta that most recently provided the inspiration for the design of the new brand face – the Opel Vizor, which organically integrates into one single module the grille, the lighting system and the Blitz brand logo. The new Opel Crossland and Opel Mokka already feature the Vizor, which will be a hallmark of all future Opel models.

