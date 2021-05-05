carandbike logo
Passenger Vehicle Registrations Saw A M-o-M Decline Of 26% In April 2021: Jato India

According to the data released by Jato Dynamics India, last month total passenger vehicle registrations stood at 2,06, 831 units, compared to 2,79,745 vehicles registered a month ago in March 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Highlights

  • In April total passenger vehicle registrations stood at 2,06, 831 units
  • Two-wheeler registrations saw a decline of 29% at 8,53,362 units
  • CV and three-wheeler registrations fell 26% and 43% respectively

Automotive insights and analytics provider, Jato Dynamics India has released new data that show that passenger vehicle registrations saw a month-on-month decline of 26 per cent in April 2021. According to the data, last month total passenger vehicle registrations stood at 2,06, 831 units, compared to 2,79,745 vehicles registered a month ago in March 2021. This could be mainly because of the growing number of coronavirus cases and the resultant curfew and selective lockdown imposed by some states that have likely affected the buying sentiment of consumers.

Two-wheeler registrations during the same period, stood at 8,53,362 units, witnessing a 29 per cent decline, as against 11,95,445 vehicles registered in March 2021. At the same time, commercial vehicle registrations were down by 26 per cent at 50,042 units, as compared to 67,372 units registered in March 2021. All that said, it was the three-wheeler segment that took the biggest hit witnessing a 43 per cent decline in April 2021 at 21,636 units, as against 38,034 vehicles registered in March 2021.

s0flada8

Growing number of coronavirus cases and the resultant curfew and lockdown imposed by some states have likely affected the buying sentiment of consumers

Another reason for this decline, particularly in Maharashtra, is likely because the transport department cancelled all new vehicle registrations in the state during the last 10 days of April 2021. At the same time in regions like Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the local governments have imposed lockdowns and curfews, which means most dealerships were hardly functional in these states during the end of April. These too could have led to a decline in new vehicle registrations.

0 Comments

We are likely to get deeper insights into new vehicle registrations and retail performance for April 2021 once the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) India releases its data in the next few days. Keep watching this space for that story.

