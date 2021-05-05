Passenger Vehicle Registrations Saw A M-o-M Decline Of 26% In April 2021: Jato India

Automotive insights and analytics provider, Jato Dynamics India has released new data that show that passenger vehicle registrations saw a month-on-month decline of 26 per cent in April 2021. According to the data, last month total passenger vehicle registrations stood at 2,06, 831 units, compared to 2,79,745 vehicles registered a month ago in March 2021. This could be mainly because of the growing number of coronavirus cases and the resultant curfew and selective lockdown imposed by some states that have likely affected the buying sentiment of consumers.

Passenger vehicle #registrations in April '21 declined by 26% on a monthly basis. The sales of 2 and 3 wheelers and CVs remain in the negative. PV OEMs have built higher channel inventory in anticipation of further disruption of production. pic.twitter.com/OsUGiGNHhc — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) May 5, 2021

Two-wheeler registrations during the same period, stood at 8,53,362 units, witnessing a 29 per cent decline, as against 11,95,445 vehicles registered in March 2021. At the same time, commercial vehicle registrations were down by 26 per cent at 50,042 units, as compared to 67,372 units registered in March 2021. All that said, it was the three-wheeler segment that took the biggest hit witnessing a 43 per cent decline in April 2021 at 21,636 units, as against 38,034 vehicles registered in March 2021.

Also Read: Private Vehicle Registrations And Driving Licence Tests Cancelled In Maharashtra: Report

Growing number of coronavirus cases and the resultant curfew and lockdown imposed by some states have likely affected the buying sentiment of consumers

Another reason for this decline, particularly in Maharashtra, is likely because the transport department cancelled all new vehicle registrations in the state during the last 10 days of April 2021. At the same time in regions like Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the local governments have imposed lockdowns and curfews, which means most dealerships were hardly functional in these states during the end of April. These too could have led to a decline in new vehicle registrations.

Also Read: Maharashtra RTOs Not Registering Personal Vehicles During Lockdown Is Unfortunate: FADA President

We are likely to get deeper insights into new vehicle registrations and retail performance for April 2021 once the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) India releases its data in the next few days. Keep watching this space for that story.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.