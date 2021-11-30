Top 10 SUVs Sold In October 2021; Tata Motors Leads The Pack With 25% Share

The Sports Utility Vehicle or SUV segment has gained huge popularity in the last few years in India. According to automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, between January and October 2021, the SUV segment alone accounted for 38 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales in India. A little over five years ago, in 2015, the same segment accounted for a mere 14 per cent. That's a growth of over 170 per cent. The demand is much greater for compact SUVs because 7 out of the top 10 SUVs sold in October 2021 were either compact or subcompact SUVs.

Indian consumers prefer Compact SUVs. 7 out of 10 models in JATO list are compact #SUVs, TATA motors dominate the segment with 25% share, while Mahindra has the highest no of models – 3. #Sales #Top pic.twitter.com/j9GSaSinPr — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) November 16, 2021

Now the best-selling SUV for October 2021 was the Hyundai Venue at 10,554 units, followed by the Kia Seltos at 10,488 units. Now, the Tata Nexon and Punch took the third and fourth spot, at 10,096 units and 8,453 units, respectively. However, collectively they accounted for 18,549 units, which gives Tata Motors a dominating 25 per cent share among the five brands in the Top 10 best-selling SUVs list. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creta took the fifth and sixth spots at 8,032 units and 6,455 units, respectively.

No. Top 10 SUVs October 2021 Sales 1 Hyundai Venue 10,554 2 Kia Seltos 10,488 3 Tata Nexon 10,096 4 Tata Punch 8,453 5 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 8,032 6 Hyundai Creta 6,455 7 Mahindra Bolero 6,375 8 Kia Sonet 5,443 9 Mahindra XUV300 4,203 10 Mahindra XUV700 3,407

Having said that, rival Mahindra & Mahindra has three models in this list, which makes it the brand to have the highest number of products in this Top 10 group. However, The Mahindra Bolero at 6,375 units, XUV300 at 4,203 units and the newly launched XUV700 at 3,407 units took the seventh, ninth and tenth spots. The Kia Sonet took the eighth spot on the list at 5,443 units.

Interestingly, the Mahindra XUV700 was launched on September 30, and in one month the SUV has managed to find a spot in the Top 10 list. However, what's more, impressive is that the Tata Punch was launched on October 18, and despite being on sale in the market for just 12 days, the micro-SUV managed to breach the Top 5 best-selling SUVs in India.