Maharashtra RTOs Not Registering Personal Vehicles During Lockdown Is Unfortunate: FADA President

FADA says, if dealerships can sell cars online, RTOs can also do registrations on the Vaahan digitally

The Maharashtra State Transport Department recently announced that all new private vehicle registrations will be cancelled until May 1, 2021, due to the lockdown imposed amidst rising COVID-19 cases. However, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state will continue to register commercial vehicles used for transport and emergency vehicles. Commenting on the recent development, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) India's President, Vinkesh Gulati has told carandbike that the decision taken by the authorities, to not register only personal vehicles during the lockdown, is unfortunate for the auto sector.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati says when digitalisation is gaining ground, why do we need RTO approval or suspension of new vehicle registration?

Sharing his views on the situation, Gulati said, "Dealerships are already closed in Maharashtra due to the lockdown, and under these adverse conditions, personal mobility has emerged as a far better option than public transport. It also helps in reducing the immense pressure on public transport systems. At a time when digitalisation is gaining ground, why do we need RTO approval or suspension of new vehicle registration? The government has always promoted WFH (Work From Home) due to covid. If dealerships can sell cars with 100 per cent online (digital) support, the concerned authorities can also do the registration of vehicles on the Vaahan portal digitally."

Addressing the RTO's concern regarding how dealers are planning to deliver vehicles during the ongoing lockdown, the FADA President added, "The authorities missed considering some of the cases where the customer is willing to complete the sales processes online and take delivery of the vehicle as per the government instructions in terms of general public movement or post-lockdown."

During this period, at least 4,200 cars and bikes are likely to not be registered

RTOs not registering new private vehicles is expected to have a huge impact on the automotive industry. During this period, at least 4,200 cars and bikes are likely to not be registered in the state, and there is bound to be a considerable drop in new vehicle registrations in April 2021. The transport department has also cancelled all learner's licence and permanent driving licence tests until further notice, and during the shutdown period will work on completing pending work which could be done online like processing old licence applications.

