Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Suzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 SIndian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

FADA Reports Tepid Sales In June 2024 As Passenger Vehicle Segment Continues To Slide

Passenger vehicle sales continued to slide for a second month in a row as FADA reported a sub-1 per cent sales growth in June 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Passenger vehicle sales down 6.77 per cent
  • Two-wheeler sales up 4.66 per cent year-on-year
  • FADA reports overall sales growth of 0.73 per cent year-on-year

Apex dealer body, the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), reported tepid passenger vehicle sales for a second month in a row in June 2024. The dealer body reported a cumulative sales growth of just 0.73 per cent as passenger vehicle sales again slid into the red. Tractor sales too saw a notable decline in the month compared to last year while commercial vehicle sales were also down year-on-year.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024
 

undefined

“June is traditionally one of the weakest months for India’s auto retail. This year, while the monsoon progressed normally up to Maharashtra, it lost momentum, delaying rains in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. This exacerbated the effects of a severe heatwave in northwest India, contributing to a prolonged hiatus that not only intensified the heatwave but also delayed the sowing operations of kharif (summer sown) crops in northern and north-western regions, thereby impacting rural sales. As a result, India’s automobile retail experienced a modest YoY growth of just 0.73%,” said Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA.
 

Also read: BMW India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In First 6 Months Of 2024
 

Traffic 2022 07 07 T04 28 48 912 Z

The two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments were the only segments to see positive year-on-year growth in June growing 4.66 per cent and 5.10 per cent respectively. Two-wheeler sales stood at 13,75,889 units compared to 13,14,628 units last years. Sales however were down 10.36 per cent from 15,34,856 units sold in May 2024.
 

“The two-wheeler category faced significant challenges, with a MoM sales decline of 10.36 per cent, despite a 4.66 per cent YoY increase. Factors such as extreme heat which resulted in 13 per cent less walk-in’s, stalled monsoons and election-related market slowdowns particularly affected rural sales, which fell from 59.8 per cent in May to 58.6 per cent in June,” said Singhania.
 

Also read: Auto Sales June 2024: Maruti, Mahindra, Honda Show Positive Growth; Hyundai & Tata Report Decline
 

tata ev only showroom first look in pictures carandbike 9

Three-wheeler sales meanwhile stood at 94,321 units, up from 89,743 units in the same month last year. Month-on-month however were down 4.01 per cent from 98,265 units in May 2024.
 

Passenger vehicle sales meanwhile stood at 2,81,566 units - down 6.77 per cent from 3,02,000 units last year. Month-on-month sales were down 7.18 per cent (3,03,358 units sold in May 2024).
 

“Passenger vehicle sales experienced a notable decline, falling by 6.77 per cent YoY and 7.18 per cent MoM. Inventory levels have reached an all-time high, ranging from 62 to 67 days. Despite improved product availability and substantial discounts aimed at stimulating demand, market sentiment remains subdued due to extreme heat resulting in 15% less walk-in’s and delayed monsoons. Dealer feedback highlights challenges such as low customer inquiries and postponed purchase decisions. With the festive season still some time away, it is crucial for passenger vehicle OEMs to exercise caution. Effective inventory management strategies are essential to mitigate financial strain from high interest costs,” Singhania commented.
 

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales June 2024: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Witness Growth In Sales 
 

Tata CV 1 2022 09 05 T12 54 49 306 Z

The tractor segment fell a significant 28.36 per cent with sales falling from 99,148 units last year to 71,029 units in June 2024. Sales however were up month-on-month by 1.38 per cent with sales of 70,065 reported in May 2024.
 

The commercial vehicle segment meanwhile dropped 4.74 per cent year on year with total sales of 72,747 units. Month-on-month sales were down by a more significant 12.42 percent.
 

“June presented various challenges, including delayed monsoons, poor market sentiment and postponed purchases due to low demand and funding delays. The industry continues to face degrowth, impacted by high temperatures affecting the agricultural sector and infrastructural project slowdowns,” said Singhania.
 

Commenting on its expectations for July, FADA said it expected some segments could see improved activity though overall growth could continue to remain tepid.

# FADA Vehicle Registration# FADA Sales# FADA Report# FADA India# FADA# FADA sales# FADA Sales June 2024# Cars# sales-figure# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 1 per cent while cumulative auto sales grew by 2.6 per cent year-on-year.
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Slide As Auto Industry Reports Tepid Sales in May 2024: FADA
  • According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. 
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 27% In April 2024, At 22.06 Lakh Units
  • Passenger vehicle sales crossed 39 lakh units in FY2024 with SUVs holding a 50 per cent market share.
    FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
  • While cumulative auto sales were up 13.07 per cent year-on-year, compared to January sales in February 2024 were down 4.61 per cent.
    Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers Posted Double-Digit Growth In February 2024: FADA
  • Overall vehicle sales went up from 18.49 lakh units in Jan 2023 to 21.27 lakh units in Jan 2024.
    Overall Vehicle Sales In India Grew By 15% In January: FADA

Latest News

  • Deliveries will begin in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in Phase 1; first-ever CNG bike will be available in a total of three variants.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
  • The new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced sometime in August 2024.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Again Ahead Of Its Arrival In August 2024
  • Passenger vehicle sales continued to slide for a second month in a row as FADA reported a sub-1 per cent sales growth in June 2024.
    FADA Reports Tepid Sales In June 2024 As Passenger Vehicle Segment Continues To Slide
  • The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom claims to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular motorcycle
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Have you been considering the new Tata Altroz Racer? Well, let us help you decide. Here are 3 reasons you should consider it and 3 reasons why you should avoid it.
    Tata Altroz Racer: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Both models will be sold alongside the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and other large-capacity Honda motorcycles.
    Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms
  • The Jimny is offered with flat cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with additional benefits for buyers availing MSIL’s financial services.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024
  • Spied during test, once launched the KLX 230 will go up against the Hero Xpulse 4V in terms of displacement
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!
  • The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer applied for the Freedom trademark with the ‘flying B’ logo on June 28, 2024; bike expected to be priced near the Rs 1 lakh mark.
    Bajaj CNG Bike To Be Named Freedom; Final Teaser Reveals New Design Details
  • Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle ushering in a new segment in the two-wheeler commuter market. Here’s what to expect from Bajaj's newest offering
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launching Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • FADA Reports Tepid Sales In June 2024 As Passenger Vehicle Segment Continues To Slide
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved