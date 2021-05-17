Patent Images Of Ather Energy's New Electric Scooter Leaked

Patent images of what is claimed to be Ather Energy's upcoming electric scooter, have surfaced online. The leaked design patent images reveal a large, maxi-style scooter with a beefy front section, and what appears to be an extended windshield. Even the handlebar design is reminiscent of that on the Suzuki Burgman Street or the Aprilia SXR 160. The pointed section up front appears to house a sleek LED headlamp, and unlike the stepped seat of the Ather 450X, here we get to see a long flat, one-piece seat, and large grab rails as well. In terms of features, we also get to see alloy wheels, front disc brake, and telescopic front forks.

It's too soon to say whether it will get the same electric powertrain at the latter or a new, more powerful one

Now visually, the new electric certainly has some futuristic elements, similar to Ather Energy's existing 450X. We do get glimpses of some sharp, sculpted elements, and it is possible that the new scooter will be bigger than the 450X. However, it's too soon to say whether it will get the same electric powertrain at the latter or a new, more powerful one with a longer range to suit its maxi-scooter like styling. Like on the Ather 450X, we also expect the new scooter to come with smart features like - the Bluetooth enabled all-digital instrument cluster, multiple modes, over the air (OTA) updates and much more.

Right now, the existing Ather Energy offers two variants in the 450 series - 450 Plus and 450X, priced at ₹ 1.28 lakh and ₹ 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. The Ather 450X comes with a larger 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers the electric motor to produce 6 kW, the equivalent of 8 bhp (5.4 kW or 7.2 bhp in 450 Plus), and 26 Nm of peak torque. The Ather 450X gets four modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. The Warp mode is new and gives you access to the full 26 Nm.

Source: GaadiWaadi

