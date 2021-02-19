New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol Breaches ₹ 90/Litre Mark In Delhi; It's Now Over ₹ 100/Litre In Select Cities Of Rajasthan And MP

While petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai have reached Rs. 90.19 per litre and Rs. 96.62 per litre, in some Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP), petrol prices have already crossed the Rs. 100 per litre mark.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Petrol is most expensive today in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh where it's being retailed at Rs. 100.72 per litre expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs. 90.19/litre diesel at Rs. 80.60/litre
  • Petrol prices have crossed Rs. 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan and MP
  • In Rewa, MP diesel too is most expensive at Rs. 91.17 per litre

Fuel prices in India have gone up yet again for the eleventh consecutive day and this time around petrol rates have been increased by up to 33 paise per litre, while diesel has become dearer by up to 36 paise per litre. As of today, February 19, 2021, petrol prices in Delhi stand at ₹ 90.19 per litre, which is 31 paise more than a day before, while diesel rates have gone up by 33 paise to ₹ 80.60 per litre, compared to the previous day. At the same time, in Mumbai petrol is currently retailed at ₹ 96.62 per litre, 30 paise more than a day before, while diesel is priced at ₹ 87.67 per litre, after receiving a 35 paise hike compared to the previous day.

In Rajasthan, petrol prices in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh stand at ₹ 100.38 and ₹ 100.16 per litre

Having said that, in some Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP), petrol prices have already crossed the ₹ 100 per litre mark. In Rajasthan, petrol prices in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh stand at ₹ 100.38 and ₹ 100.16 per litre, respectively. Diesel rates in the same locations stand at ₹ 92.14 and ₹ 91.73 per litre. In MP petrol prices are the highest today in Rewa, at ₹ 100.72 per litre, followed by other cities like Shahdol, Anupur, Panna, and Sheopur, where petrol rates are over ₹ 100 per litre. In Rewa, MP diesel too is most expensive at ₹ 91.17 per litre.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 90.19 ₹ 80.60
Mumbai ₹ 96.62 ₹ 87.67
Chennai ₹ 92.25 ₹ 85.63
Kolkata ₹ 91.41 ₹ 84.19
Bengaluru ₹ 93.21 ₹ 85.44
Hyderabad ₹ 93.78 ₹ 87.91
Sri Ganganagar (RJ) ₹ 100.38 ₹ 92.14
Rewa (MP) ₹ 100.72 ₹ 91.17
Petrol prices have crossed ₹ 100 per litre is other MP cities like Shahdol, Anupur, Panna, and Sheopur

As for other Metro cities, in Kolkata, today petrol has reached ₹ 91.41 per litre after seeing a 30 paise increase in retail prices, while diesel is being sold at ₹ 84.19 per litre, 33 paise more compare to a day before. In Chennai, petrol prices have gone up by 27 paise, at ₹ 92.25 per litre, the least price hike among all metros. On the other hand, diesel prices in Chennai stand at ₹ 85.63 per litre, after witnessing a 32 paise hike compared to the previous day.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹ 93.21 per litre, 32 paise more than a day before, while diesel is priced at ₹ 85.44 per litre, 35 paise more compared to the previous day. At the same time, in Hyderabad, petrol prices have touched the ₹ 93.78 per litre mark, witnessing a 33 paise hike compared to a day before, while diesel is being retailed at ₹ 87.91 per litre, after seeing a 36 paise hike over the previous day.

