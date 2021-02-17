Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the ninth consecutive day in India. Today, on February 17, 2021, petrol is being retailed at ₹ 89.54 per litre in Delhi, touching a new high, while diesel prices in the national capital stood at ₹ 79.95 per litre, both registering a 25 paise hike compared to the previous day. At the same time, in Mumbai petrol prices have touched the ₹ 96 per litre mark, witnessing a 25 paise hike compared to a day before, while diesel is being retailed at ₹ 86.98 per litre, after a 26 paise hike over the previous day.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 89.54 ₹ 79.95 Mumbai ₹ 96.00 ₹ 86.98 Chennai ₹ 91.68 ₹ 85.01 Kolkata ₹ 90.78 ₹ 83.54 Bengaluru ₹ 92.54 ₹ 84.75 Hyderabad ₹ 93.10 ₹ 87.20

In Kolkata, today petrol has reached ₹ 90.78 per litre after seeing a 24 paise increase in retail prices, while diesel is being sold at ₹ 83.54 per litre, 25 paise more compare to a day before. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol prices have gone up by 16 paise, at ₹ 91.68 per litre, the least price hike among all metros. On the other hand, diesel prices in Chennai stand at ₹ 85.01 per litre, after witnessing an 18 paise hike compared to the previous day.

Overall, petrol prices in India have gone up by a maximum of up to 26 paise a litre, while diesel prices have been increased by up to 27 paise a litre

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹ 92.54 per litre, 26 paise more than a day before, while diesel is priced at ₹ 84.75 per litre, 26 paise more compared to the previous day. At the same time, in Hyderabad, petrol prices have touched the ₹ 93.10 per litre mark, witnessing a 26 paise hike compared to a day before, while diesel is being retailed at ₹ 87.20 per litre, after seeing a 27 paise hike over the previous day. Right now, diesel prices in Hyderabad are the highest among all metros.

