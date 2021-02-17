New Cars and Bikes in India
Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Touches ₹ 89.54 Per Litre In Delhi And ₹ 96 In Mumbai

In Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs. 89.54 per litre, while diesel prices stand at Rs. 79.95 per litre. At the same time, in Mumbai petrol prices have touched the Rs. 96 per litre mark, and diesel is being retailed at Rs. 86.98 per litre.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Among all metros, petrol prices are highest in Mumbai, while diesel rates are highest in Hyderabad expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Petrol, diesel prices have been increased for the ninth consecutive day
  • Petrol prices in India have gone up by a maximum of up to 26 paise/litre
  • Diesel prices have been increased by up to 27 paise a litre

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the ninth consecutive day in India. Today, on February 17, 2021, petrol is being retailed at ₹ 89.54 per litre in Delhi, touching a new high, while diesel prices in the national capital stood at ₹ 79.95 per litre, both registering a 25 paise hike compared to the previous day. At the same time, in Mumbai petrol prices have touched the ₹ 96 per litre mark, witnessing a 25 paise hike compared to a day before, while diesel is being retailed at ₹ 86.98 per litre, after a 26 paise hike over the previous day.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 89.54 ₹ 79.95
Mumbai ₹ 96.00 ₹ 86.98
Chennai ₹ 91.68 ₹ 85.01
Kolkata ₹ 90.78 ₹ 83.54
Bengaluru ₹ 92.54 ₹ 84.75
Hyderabad ₹ 93.10 ₹ 87.20

In Kolkata, today petrol has reached ₹ 90.78 per litre after seeing a 24 paise increase in retail prices, while diesel is being sold at ₹ 83.54 per litre, 25 paise more compare to a day before. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol prices have gone up by 16 paise, at ₹ 91.68 per litre, the least price hike among all metros. On the other hand, diesel prices in Chennai stand at ₹ 85.01 per litre, after witnessing an 18 paise hike compared to the previous day.

j08hnpg

Overall, petrol prices in India have gone up by a maximum of up to 26 paise a litre, while diesel prices have been increased by up to 27 paise a litre

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹ 92.54 per litre, 26 paise more than a day before, while diesel is priced at ₹ 84.75 per litre, 26 paise more compared to the previous day. At the same time, in Hyderabad, petrol prices have touched the ₹ 93.10 per litre mark, witnessing a 26 paise hike compared to a day before, while diesel is being retailed at ₹ 87.20 per litre, after seeing a 27 paise hike over the previous day. Right now, diesel prices in Hyderabad are the highest among all metros.

Overall, petrol prices in India have gone up by a maximum of up to 26 paise a litre, while diesel prices have been increased by up to 27 paise a litre, across all major metro cities in India. Cumulatively in the last nine days, the petrol prices in India have increased by up to nearly ₹ 2.65 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by ₹ 2.82 per litre, respectively.

