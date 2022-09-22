Petronas TVS Racing’s Syed Asif Ali Wins Nashik Monsoon Scooter Rally 2022

  • Home
TVS’s factory racing team secured two podium finishes with Ali’s teammate Karthik Naidu finishing third overall.
Highlights
  • Syed Asif Ali finishes first in category and first overall
  • Teammate Karthik Naidu finished second in the class but third overall
  • Rally was held over three stages with Asif Ali securing the win in the final stage

Petronas TVS Racing, the factory race team of TVS Motor Company, secured two podiums at the recently concluded Nashik Monsoon Scooter Rally including first place. Syed Asif Ali was crowned the overall winner at the rally while teammate Karthik Naidu finished third overall while finishing second behind Ali in the Class 3 Scooter 210cc Group B. Both riders were using the race-spec TVS NTorq 125 SXR.

Venkatesh Shetty finished second overall in the competition astride the Aprilia SR 160. He finished first in his category – Class 4 Scooter 210cc Group B.

Petronas TVS' Karthik Naidu finished second in Class 3 Scooter 210cc Group B but third overall

The rally was held across three stages with Ali securing first place overall in the 5km final stage. Ali secured an overall time of 23 mins and 59 seconds with second place Shetty finishing the three stages in a combined 24 mins and 12 seconds

The scooter-only competition saw participants tackle varying terrains including mud and slush. This year’s race was made trickier with moderate rainfall reported during the event.

