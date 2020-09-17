Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production

Peugeot Motorcycles is well-known as a manufacturer of scooter models, and motorcycles concepts showcased as early as at the last EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy, may be finally headed for production. The bike that seems to be in the works for production is the Peugeot P2X concept that was showcased at last year's EICMA show. The interesting bit is that Mahindra Two-Wheelers owns 100 per cent of Peugeot Motorcycles, and Mario Minella, president of Peugeot's Italian distributor has confirmed that a motorcycle is in the works, based on the P2X concept. And it could very well be a derivative of the 300 cc engine of the Mahindra Mojo.

"Returning to road bikes, the EICMA concept has been very popular, even if the game will be played mainly on the Asian markets. We have a platform of engines based on 300 cc which however can be reduced to 150 and taken up to 500 cc. This is basis on which to work for all markets, including the Italian one," Minella told Italian publication Motociclismo.it.

The Peugeot P2X Concept was also showcased with a cafe racer design

Peugeot Motorcycles had showcased two variants of the P2X concept, first at the 2019 Intermot show in Cologne, Germany. One is a Roadster concept, and the second, a cafe racer styled concept based on the same platform. Both models of the Peugeot P2X concept come with premium upside down forks, twin gas-charged shocks at the rear, front petal disc with ABS, alloy wheels and LED headlight. The bikes certainly elicited positive response at the European motorcycle shows last year, and now, Peugeot may be looking at introducing a production model of either one, or maybe even both versions sometime next year.

So far, there are no plans of the bikes being introduced in India by Mahindra Two Wheelers, which owns Peugeot Motorcycles

As far as India launch is concerned, Peugeot Motorcycles doesn't have any products on sale here, even though Mahindra Two-Wheelers have been toying with the idea of introducing Peugeot-branded scooters for several years now. With the auto industry already reeling under the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and Mahindra Two-Wheelers not making much headway in the Indian two-wheeler industry, it's still a matter of conjecture if Peugeot Motorcycles will be introduced in the Indian market at all.

