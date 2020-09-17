New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production

Two concepts displayed by Mahindra Two-Wheelers-owned Peugeot Motorcycles, may be heading for production, according to reports.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Peugeot P2X concept Roadster may be introduced in production form soon

Highlights

  • Peugeot P2X concept may share 300 cc engine of Mahindra Mojo
  • Mahindra Two-Wheelers acquired 100 per cent stake in Peugeot Motorcycles
  • The P2X concept was showcased last year with two variants

Peugeot Motorcycles is well-known as a manufacturer of scooter models, and motorcycles concepts showcased as early as at the last EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy, may be finally headed for production. The bike that seems to be in the works for production is the Peugeot P2X concept that was showcased at last year's EICMA show. The interesting bit is that Mahindra Two-Wheelers owns 100 per cent of Peugeot Motorcycles, and Mario Minella, president of Peugeot's Italian distributor has confirmed that a motorcycle is in the works, based on the P2X concept. And it could very well be a derivative of the 300 cc engine of the Mahindra Mojo.

Also Read: Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeler Launched In France

"Returning to road bikes, the EICMA concept has been very popular, even if the game will be played mainly on the Asian markets. We have a platform of engines based on 300 cc which however can be reduced to 150 and taken up to 500 cc. This is basis on which to work for all markets, including the Italian one," Minella told Italian publication Motociclismo.it.

3oiau82k

The Peugeot P2X Concept was also showcased with a cafe racer design

Peugeot Motorcycles had showcased two variants of the P2X concept, first at the 2019 Intermot show in Cologne, Germany. One is a Roadster concept, and the second, a cafe racer styled concept based on the same platform. Both models of the Peugeot P2X concept come with premium upside down forks, twin gas-charged shocks at the rear, front petal disc with ABS, alloy wheels and LED headlight. The bikes certainly elicited positive response at the European motorcycle shows last year, and now, Peugeot may be looking at introducing a production model of either one, or maybe even both versions sometime next year.

Also Read: Mahindra Two-Wheelers Acquires 100 Per Cent Stake In Peugeot Motorcycles

02vusfmk

So far, there are no plans of the bikes being introduced in India by Mahindra Two Wheelers, which owns Peugeot Motorcycles

0 Comments

As far as India launch is concerned, Peugeot Motorcycles doesn't have any products on sale here, even though Mahindra Two-Wheelers have been toying with the idea of introducing Peugeot-branded scooters for several years now. With the auto industry already reeling under the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and Mahindra Two-Wheelers not making much headway in the Indian two-wheeler industry, it's still a matter of conjecture if Peugeot Motorcycles will be introduced in the Indian market at all.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production
TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report
Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters
Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10 2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls  Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls 
2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling 2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities