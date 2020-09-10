Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France

Peugeot Motorcycles, a Mahindra-owned company, recently launched the Peugeot Metropolis scooter in France. The Metropolis is a three-wheeled scooter and earlier in the year, it was inducted in Guangdong city's Police fleet. In fact, Anand Mahindra tweeted about the scooter as well. The Peugeot Metropolis is a butch-looking scooter which gets a 400 cc PowerMotion LFE engine. The motor makes 35 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, which are decent numbers for a 400 cc scooter. Anti-lock brakes are a standard feature on the Metropolis scooter.

What really stands out is that the three-wheeled design which makes it stand out against other max-scooters. The Metropolis looks big and the front end offers solid road presence, which is further accentuated by the twin headlamps. Anand Mahindra believes a low-cost version of the Peugeot Metropolis makes a lot of sense for a country like India. But the scooter launching in India is unlikely, at least for the next year or so. India is yet to warm up to the concept of maxi-scooters. In fact, there are hardly any models barring the Suzuki Burgman Street which gets a 125 cc engine. There are few maxi-scooter models in coming such as the Aprilia SXR 160 and the Honda Forza 300.

(Peugeot Metropolis three-wheeled scooter is a part of Guangdong Police SWAT teams' fleet, in China)

Mahindra bought over Peugeot Motorcycles fully in October 2019 and we will not be surprised if the French company made inroads in Indian market with a small portfolio. After all, India is the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and for a global two-wheeler company, it makes good sense to try and tap into the Indian two-wheeler market.

