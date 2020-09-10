New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France

Peugeot Motorcycles, a Mahindra company, launched the Peugeot Metropolis scooter in France. The Metropolis is a three-wheeled scooter and it was inducted in Guangdong city's Police fleet earlier in the year.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Peugeot Metropolis was recently launched in France

Highlights

  • The Peugeot Metropolis was launched in France recently
  • It is a three-wheeled scooter; Gets a 400 cc engine
  • Mahindra owns Peugeot Motorcycles fully

Peugeot Motorcycles, a Mahindra-owned company, recently launched the Peugeot Metropolis scooter in France. The Metropolis is a three-wheeled scooter and earlier in the year, it was inducted in Guangdong city's Police fleet. In fact, Anand Mahindra tweeted about the scooter as well. The Peugeot Metropolis is a butch-looking scooter which gets a 400 cc PowerMotion LFE engine. The motor makes 35 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, which are decent numbers for a 400 cc scooter. Anti-lock brakes are a standard feature on the Metropolis scooter.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Feels This Scooter Is A Good Idea For India

What really stands out is that the three-wheeled design which makes it stand out against other max-scooters. The Metropolis looks big and the front end offers solid road presence, which is further accentuated by the twin headlamps. Anand Mahindra believes a low-cost version of the Peugeot Metropolis makes a lot of sense for a country like India. But the scooter launching in India is unlikely, at least for the next year or so. India is yet to warm up to the concept of maxi-scooters. In fact, there are hardly any models barring the Suzuki Burgman Street which gets a 125 cc engine. There are few maxi-scooter models in coming such as the Aprilia SXR 160 and the Honda Forza 300.

nh21556g

(Peugeot Metropolis three-wheeled scooter is a part of Guangdong Police SWAT teams' fleet, in China)

0 Comments

Mahindra bought over Peugeot Motorcycles fully in October 2019 and we will not be surprised if the French company made inroads in Indian market with a small portfolio. After all, India is the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and for a global two-wheeler company, it makes good sense to try and tap into the Indian two-wheeler market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years
World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like
Upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport Spotted In New All-Black Shade Upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport Spotted In New All-Black Shade
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment
World EV Day 2020: EESL EVs Saved 5,604 Tonnes Of CO2 And 784.25 Kg Of PM In Last Two Years World EV Day 2020: EESL EVs Saved 5,604 Tonnes Of CO2 And 784.25 Kg Of PM In Last Two Years
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020 Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020
Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed
New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities