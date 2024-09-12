First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity

Mahindra has announced the auction of the very first unit of the five-door Thar Roxx. With registrations for the auction commencing today, September 12, the auction opens on September 15 at 17:00 hrs and culminates on September 16 2024 at 19:00 hrs. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to any non-profit organisation of the winner's choice, with Mahindra contributing an equal amount as the winning bid to the donations. The online auction is being conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW) and will be hosted on the carandbike.com auction platform.

The very first unit of the Thar is a top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant

The very first unit of the Thar Roxx with a VIN number of 0001 is a top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant. Some features offered on this variant include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others. An exclusive bit is that it will feature a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature. The winner of the auction has seven colour options to choose from- Deep Forest, Everest White, Tango Red, Battleship Grey, Nebula Blue, Burnt Sienna, or Stealth Black.

On the powertrain front, this vehicle is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm. This variant also features four-wheel drive. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.