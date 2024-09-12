Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity

The auction will be held online on September 15 and 16, with registrations commencing from today
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The very first unit of the Mahindra Thar will be auctioned online.
  • Auction to open on September 15 at 17.00 hrs.
  • This unit will feature a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature.

Mahindra has announced the auction of the very first unit of the five-door Thar Roxx. With registrations for the auction commencing today, September 12, the auction opens on September 15 at 17:00 hrs and culminates on September 16 2024 at 19:00 hrs. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to any non-profit organisation of the winner's choice, with Mahindra contributing an equal amount as the winning bid to the donations. The online auction is being conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW) and will be hosted on the carandbike.com auction platform.

 

Also ReadMahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
 

Thar Roxx 46

The very first unit of the Thar is a top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant

 

The very first unit of the Thar Roxx with a VIN number of 0001 is a top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant. Some features offered on this variant include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others. An exclusive bit is that it will feature a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature. The winner of the auction has seven colour options to choose from- Deep Forest, Everest White, Tango Red, Battleship Grey, Nebula Blue, Burnt Sienna, or Stealth Black.

 

Also ReadMahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features
 

On the powertrain front, this vehicle is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm. This variant also features four-wheel drive. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

 

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Thar Roxx Highlights# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Mahindra Thar Roxx auction# Anand Mahindra# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
  • The XUV.e9 will be the range-topping model in the XUV.e electric SUV range.
    Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut
  • Prices of the XUV700’s AX5 trim have been slashed to the tune of Rs 70,000
    Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000
  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • The five-door version of the new Thar launched in 2020 is not only bigger but promises as much comfort and practicality as an everyday SUV
    2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features

Latest News

  • The auction will be held online on September 15 and 16, with registrations commencing from today
    First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity
  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants
  • The updated model is expected to mostly retain the same design as before, while gaining a few new features
    Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16
  • Apart from the additional third row, the new and updated Alcazar carries some significant changes over its highest-selling sibling.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Creta: How Different Are The Two SUVs?
  • It's the first major update for Nissan India’s workhorse since the sub-4 metre SUV was introduced in 2020; expect cosmetic changes with a revamped cabin
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Likely To Be Launched On October 4
  • The Union Cabinet has approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore over a period of two years
    Electric Two-Wheelers Get A Fresh Boost From Govt, PM E-DRIVE Scheme Announced
  • A tweet by MK Stalin revealed the American manufacturer is exploring the possibility of resuming its manufacturing activities in India
    Ford Mulls India Return, Holds Talks With Tamil Nadu CM
  • The Alcazar facelift incorporates a bunch of significant changes in the form of exterior design, cabin, features, and more.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: 5 Major Changes Over The Previous Model
  • The MG Windsor EV has finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: In Pictures
  • The Windsor EV is being offered with a battery subscription model with owners paying Rs 3.5 per km for the battery pack.
    MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

Research More on Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Starts at ₹ 12.99 - 20.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Thar Roxx Specifications
View Thar Roxx Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved