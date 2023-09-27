Mahindra Issues Statement On Airbag Controversy Relating To 2022 Accident Case

Mahindra & Mahindra has addressed an FIR filed against the company following a road accident involving a Mahindra Scorpio, which resulted in the death of an individual. This incident initially came to public attention on September 23, when an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, and 12 others.

Here is our official statement with reference to an incident involving the Scorpio. We have also issued a Press Statement last night. pic.twitter.com/8JvXwi48k3 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) September 27, 2023 undefined undefined

Mahindra has provided clarification on the matter, pointing out that the incident in question occurred over 18 months ago, in January 2022. The allegation, as mentioned in the complainant's plea, is the absence of airbags in the vehicle. “The company firmly states that the Scorpio S9 variant, manufactured in 2020, was indeed equipped with airbags”, reads Mahindra's statement.

The accident was determined to be a rollover crash, which Mahindra says would not trigger the deployment of frontal airbags. Mahindra also mentioned that a comprehensive technical investigation was concluded by the company's teams in October 2022.

Examining the specifics of the complaint, Rajesh Mishra had purchased a Mahindra Scorpio SUV in December 2020 and gifted it to his son, Apoorv Mishra. On January 14, 2022, Apoorv Mishra and his friends were involved in an accident while returning from Lucknow to Kanpur. The accident occurred when the Scorpio collided with a divider.

Rajesh Mishra alleged that there was no airbag installed in the vehicle. Consequently, Mishra pursued legal action, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Gopal Mahindra and 12 others.