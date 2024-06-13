Watch: Anand Mahindra Meets Beastly 'Bujji' Car From Upcoming Kalki 2898 AD Movie
Published on June 13, 2024
Highlights
- A video on Twitter shows Anand Mahindra getting into the driver’s seat of the Bujji.
- The Bujji is powered by two Mahindra-sourced electric motors with 9,800 Nm of peak torque.
- The Bujji uses special-purpose block tyres sourced from Ceat in a bid to move the 6-tonne creation.
Touted as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Kalki 2898 AD has been in the news for all the right reasons, right from its star cast, VFX, a promising trailer and Bujji, a custom-built car featuring in the movie that’s turning heads with its sheer size. Built by Mahindra and Jayem Automotive, the Bujji recently caught the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra.
The Kalki 2898 AD movie team shared a video on social media showing Anand Mahindra getting into the driver’s seat of Bujji. The video shows Bujji at the Mahindra Towers in Mumbai sharing parking space with Anand Mahindra’s Scorpio-N.
Bujji has been getting a lot of attention on social media for its massive size. The car, unlike many CGI models seen in movies, is a real life, fully functioning vehicle and is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming sci-fi flick. The specially built vehicle measures 6,075 mm in length, 3,380 mm in width, and 2,186 mm in height. It has a kerb weight of six tonnes.
Bujji was developed with the help of the Mahindra Research Valley near Chennai. Propelling the rear spherical wheel are two Mahindra electric motors with a combined output of 125 bhp. It also gets a 47 kWh battery pack. The specially built vehicle can hit a top speed of 45 kmph.
Bujji features a canopy, hub-less wheels and special-purpose tyres, which have been provided by Ceat. The custom-built tyres are designed to handle the instant torque and cornering effort when going off-road. The tyres have the lowest aspect ratio, which improves the braking ability thanks to a wider profile and larger rim fitment. The block design pattern on the tyres also ensures better traction, while the steel braided rubber offers better stability and puncture resistance.
