Mahindra Thar Gets New Deep Forest Green Colour Option

New colour option is offered across all variants of the Thar SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New colour offered across all variants
  • Takes total number of colours offered to six
  • Thar currently priced from Rs 11.35 lakh up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has updated the Thar with a new Deep Forest paint finish. The new dark green paint shade isn’t new to Mahindra’s line-up with the colour option offered initially in the Scorpio-N and more recently in the XUV 3XO.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing In Near-Production Guise
 

The new addition takes the total colour options for the Thar to six which includes - Stealth Black, Deep Grey, Everest White, Red Rage, and Desert Fury. The Desert Fury shade however is exclusive to the Thar Earth Edition that was introduced a back in February. The new Deep Forest paint finish is being offered across all variants of the Thar.
 

Also Read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs

 

New colour aside the Thar line-up stays unchanged with buyers offered a choice of hard-top and soft-top options, across two variants and in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4x4) drivetrains. The lifestyle SUV is offered with three engine options - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill offered in the RWD and 4x4 models, a 2.2-litre diesel unit offered in the 4x4 model and a 1.5-litre diesel exclusive to the RWD. Both the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options while the 1.5-litre diesel is offered with a manual only.


Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Launched; Gets Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start/Stop
 

Prices for the Thar currently range from Rs 11.35 lakh up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Mahindra is currently readying to debut the 5-Door derivative of the Thar which could go by the name of Thar Armada. The new model is expected to make its debut in August this year. The company has also announced notable investments into its passenger vehicle division over the coming years with plans to launch 9 new internal combustion models - including 3 facelifts - and 7 new EVs by 2030.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar RWD# Mahindra Thar SUV# Cars
