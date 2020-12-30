Piaggio Beverly Scooters Get Updated For 2021

Piaggio's Beverly range of scooters may not be offered on sale in India, but for 2021 the Piaggio Beverly scooter range has been updated with new styling, more tech and revised chassis parts. Offered in a choice of 300 cc or 400 cc four-valve single-cylinder engines, the scooter is available in both a standard as well as sportier Beverly S model. Piaggio is the parent company of Vespa and Aprilia, but also offers its own line of scooters in Italy, which are also quite popular, and come with a more toned down, contemporary styling.

The S variant gets a windscreen and different colour options than the standard variant

The new 300 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine produces 25.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm, a claimed 23 per cent increase in power over the current model. Maximum torque is now a claimed 26 Nm at 6,250 rpm, which gets a bump of 15 per cent over the outgoing model. The new 400 cc engine makes 34.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 37.69 Nm at 5,500 rpm. With the hike in power, is also new kit, including a revised steel tubular frame along with new 35 mm non-adjustable Showa forks and five-step pre-load adjustable dual shocks. Rims are lightweight alloy and get a seven-spoke design, with a 16-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel.

The 2021 Piaggio Beverly is available in a choice of 300 cc or 400 cc engines

The bodywork is available in a choice of gloss or matte finish colours, and the scooters now get LED lighting, keyless ignition and a 5.5-inch LCD display along with mobile phone connectivity. The key fob also offers remote fuel lid opening, seat lock, and steering lock, all without touching a key. The most distinctive differences between the standard variant and the S variant are the windscreen on the S, different colour choices, matte finishes on the S, and the colour of rims. So far, prices have not been announced, and it's unlikely that a scooter like the Beverly will be introduced in India.

