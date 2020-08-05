New Cars and Bikes in India
Piaggio India Announces Festive Offers For Aprilia And Vespa Scooter Range

The offer is specifically available at Piaggio India dealerships in select states and cannot be availed by those customers booking the Aprilia and Vespa scooters online. The festive offer ends on August 31, 2020.

Published:
The Ganesh Chaturthi offer is available in select states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan & MP

Highlights

  • Piaggio is the first two-wheeler maker to roll out festive season offers
  • The Rs. 20,000 cashback is available only at dealerships in select states
  • Piaggio introduced the updated Aprilia and Vespa scooters in July 2020

Piaggio India has rolled out festive offers for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi for its Aprilia and Vespa scooter range. The festive offers are available in select states, however, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Under the special offer, customers will stand a chance to win up to ₹ 20,000 as cashback on the purchase of the Vespa SXL and VXL 125 and 150 models, as well as the Aprilia SR 160, SR 125 and the Storm 125 scooters. The offer though is only available across the company's dealerships in the select states and won't apply to customers booking the scooters online.

Also Read: 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 Front Disc Brake & Vespa VXL, SXL Facelifts Launched In India

Piaggio

Piaggio Bikes

Vespa

Vespa 150

The updated BS6 compliant 2020 Vespa range was introduced earlier this year with updated engines and LED headlamps with DRLs

Ganesh Chaturthi kicks-off the festive season in India, which is considered one of the most auspicious periods to buy a vehicle. The offer is available for only this month and ends on August 31, 2020. With the announcement, Piaggio becomes the first two-wheeler manufacturer to announce offers for the festive season and will help dealers recover from the losses accumulated over the past months. Meanwhile, those opting to purchase the scooters online, Piaggio is already offering benefits of ₹ 2000 across its range.

The BS6 compliant Aprilia and Vespa scooters were introduced last month in India. The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 BS6 come with a new LED headlight with integrated DRLs, USB mobile charging port and boot light. The retro Italian styling has been carried over on the models that make it a distinctive buy in the segment. The Vespa range starts at ₹ 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Unveiled At 2020 Auto Expo

The 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 with a front disc brake and a digital instrument console was announced last month

On the other hand, the Aprilia Storm 125 is the latest addition to the line-up and was upgraded with a front disc brake and a digital instrument console, and is priced at ₹ 91,321. It is the drum brake version though that's the most affordable offering here priced at ₹ 85,431. The Aprilia SR 160 is the most expensive in the line-up at ₹ 1.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Pune). The SR 160 also gets a bigger 160 cc BS6 compliant motor that produces 10.8 bhp and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

Piaggio India will soon add the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter to its range. The model was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and was originally slated to go on sale in the third quarter of the calendar year. However, with the COVID-19 crisis, the launch could be pushed by a few weeks. The manufacturer is yet to announce a change in the launch timeline for the upcoming model. carandbike has reached out to Piaggio for more details and will update this space as and when we receive a response.

Latest News

