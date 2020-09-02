New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India

Piaggio India said that the brand is evaluating the 300-400 cc segment for its new made-in-India premium motorcycles that will take on the KTM 390 offerings, TVS Apache RR 310 and even the Kawasaki and Benelli bikes on sale.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Aprilia RS 660 image has only been used for representational purposes

Highlights

  • The Aprilia 300-400 cc motorcycles could arrive by FY'24
  • The upcoming Aprilia bikes will take on motorcycles from KTM & Kawasaki
  • The 300-400 cc Aprilia bikes could be based on the RSV4 and Tuono 1100

Piaggio India is evaluating bringing motorcycles from Aprilia in the 300-400 cc segment in the next three to four years. The company's Chairman and MD, Diego Graffi confirmed the development on the sidelines of the Vespa Racing Sixties launch earlier this week. Elaborating on the plans to bring affordable motorcycles to India, Graffi said that the brand was evaluating motorcycles in the 300-400 cc segment that "looks more juicy". Piaggio did not divulge any further details on the project but did confirm that that the project was still in the nascent stages and it will be a while before we see the made-in-India motorcycles coming at a dealership nearby.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Launch Delayed; Will Arrive in November 2020

Aprilia

Aprilia Bikes

SR 150

Storm 125

SR 160

SR 125

aprilia rs 150 and tuono 150

The Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 prototypes were unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo as Yamaha YZF-R15 and MT-15 rivals

The two-wheeler maker originally had plans to develop the Aprilia RS150 and the Tuono 150 motorcycles for India and even showcased the prototypes at the 2018 Auto Expo. However, those plans have been put on hold for now as the company is exploring the higher displacement space that seems more profitable.

The 300-400 cc segment is largely populated by offerings from KTM and Royal Enfield in India. However, it is the KTM bikes that Aprilia will set itself against. In fact, the company will also take on the TVS Apache RR 310, Benelli 302R and the upcoming 302S, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and the likes in the segment. Even Honda India offers the CB 300R in this segment and comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. The Husqvarna twins are also expected to join this space in the future with the KTM 390 Duke-based Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. Both bikes are already made here and exported to Europe.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: All-New Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 Showcased

92ehkll8

From the KTM 390 Duke to the Honda CB 300R, the 300-400 cc segment is flooded with options with the buyer spoilt for choice

There is ample to be excited about in the 300-400 cc segment and the addition of the Aprilia offerings certainly is a good idea. However, it needs to be noted that the segment is considered accessible yet premium from the customer's point of you. The motorcycles sold in this space are truly global. The KTM and Husqvarna offerings are made-in-India for the world, and so is the TVS Apache RR 310 as well as its German cousin, the BMW G 310 R. It will be interesting to see Aprilia taking a similar approach with the new bikes as developed markets like the US and parts of Europe are also opening up to the idea of high-performance small-displacement premium motorcycles.

Also Read: Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Special Edition Launched In India

At present, the Aprilia GPR250 is the only offering from the company between the 250-500 cc segment globally, but the bike is specific to the Chinese market. India, however, could get something based on the RSV4 1100 and the Tuono 1100 models, which was originally the plan for the 150 cc motorcycles. It will be too early to talk about the engine, displacement, the number of cylinders on offer. It is likely though that the company could offer a single-cylinder mill to keep costs in check. Much like the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter, expect the bikes to be developed in Italy while production will take place in India.

micdmgu8

The new premium motorcycles are likely to be made in India and the world at Piaggio's Baramati facility in Maharashtra

0 Comments

The new 300-400 cc premium motorcycles from Aprilia India could arrive sometime in FY'24; should the project get the green signal from the manufacturer. Expect prices to start over ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be produced at the company's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. Not only does that open a new road for the brand but will also help use the installed capacity at the plant more effectively, while also expanding its export operations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aprilia SR 150 with Immediate Rivals

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia
SR 150

Latest News

Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700 Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated 2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated
2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled 2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie  Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol
EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World
Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different? Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?
Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia SR 150
₹ 75,733 - 84,332 *
Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
₹ 85,431 - 91,321 *
Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh *
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 69,960 - 92,181 *
Jawa Perak 1
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities