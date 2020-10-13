Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range

Piaggio India is getting ready for the festive season by introducing special benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 on its Aprilia and Vespa range. The company is offering free insurance worth ₹ 7,000, free accessories worth ₹ 4,000 and booking benefits worth ₹ 2,000 on its model line-up. All these offers will not be bundled up. New customers can also avail first year of free service and five years of warranty which includes free roadside assistance for two years on new model purchase. The discounts and schemes will be offered till November 16, 2020.

(The festive schemes will be valid on both Vespa and Aprilia models)

Commenting on the special festive offers, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to bring great joy to our discerning customers this Dusshera and Diwali through our unique festive offers on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Our offers are targeted across platform to provide hassle-free buying and ownership experience, we are sure that this festival special offer and experience of owning Vespa and Aprilia will award the unforgettable unique experience to our prospective customers."

The Piaggio Group has also tied up with OTO Capital for offering Leasing options to customers)

The company also recently partnered with Bengaluru-based OTO Capital where it offers the option of leasing Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters for new customers. The leasing service will be first made available in Pune and Bengaluru and allows customers to acquire the two-wheeler on monthly EMIs without a hefty down payment. Leasing two-wheelers also makes the documentation a simpler process while the monthly subscription cost covers registration, insurance and maintenance of the vehicle for the lease period.

