New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US

The three-wheeled Piaggio MP3 scooter has been affected by an issue with the braking system.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Piaggio MP3 500 three-wheeled scooter has been recalled in the US

Highlights

  • Piaggio Group America issues recall for three-wheeled scooter
  • The issue is with the braking system of the MP3 500 scooter
  • Excessive brake lever travel may not activate the brakes properly

The Piaggio MP3 three-wheeled scooter has been recalled in the United States due to an issue with the braking system. Piaggio Group Americas is recalling as many as 123 units from the 2019 and 2020 models of the MP3 three-wheeled scooter. The recall has been issued because the brake lines on some of the MP3 500 scooters brought into the USA may have been improperly galvanised, which could allow hydrogen to be released into the brake fluid. If that happens, it may result in the brake lever or brake pedal to have too much travel, affecting the braking performance.

Also Read: Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric

hgvbbda

An issue in the three-wheeled scooter could affect its braking system and so the recall has been issued

A brake pedal or brake lever with too much travel may not properly activate the brakes, and so the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued the recall. The issue came from warranty claims made by Piaggio Group America's dealership network, and in some cases, the rear brake lever/pedal has extended play after a prolonged period of inactivity. Excessive play on brake levers/pedal can cause reduced braking efficiency as a consequence.

Also Read: Piaggio Evaluating 300-400 cc Aprilia Motorcycles For India

According to recall documents, the Piaggio factory conducted testing and found that there was incorrect galvanisation process of the brake pipe terminals. The protective zinc layer used for surface treatment of the brake pipe terminals were found to have an irregular surface, which allows hydrogen to remain inside the surface during the treatment process. That hydrogen, in turn, releases in the brake fluid, causing hydrogen to release inside the braking system.

Also Read: Piaggio Group Secures 60 Million Euro Loan To Fund R&D

0 Comments

Piaggio will notify affected MP3 500 owners and perform a complete brake system flush at no charge to the customer. The recall is expected to begin on September 23, 2020 and owners of the Piaggio MP3 500 scooter are invited to make an appointment with their local Piaggio or Vespa dealership to have their brake fluid flushed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 MG Gloster SUV To Get Adaptive Cruise Control Feature 2020 MG Gloster SUV To Get Adaptive Cruise Control Feature
Fernando Alonso May Test Renault's 2020 F1 Car This Year  Fernando Alonso May Test Renault's 2020 F1 Car This Year 
Toyota Seeks Viable Tax Structure From Government Of India Toyota Seeks Viable Tax Structure From Government Of India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Patent Images Leaked Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Patent Images Leaked
New Generation Hyundai Tucson Revealed New Generation Hyundai Tucson Revealed
Datsun Announces Discounts of Up to Rs. 54,500 On Its Cars In September 2020 Datsun Announces Discounts of Up to Rs. 54,500 On Its Cars In September 2020
Angela Merkel Lays Out Vision For Germany To Be The First Nation With Self-Driving Cars On The Roads Angela Merkel Lays Out Vision For Germany To Be The First Nation With Self-Driving Cars On The Roads
Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries  Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries 
GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles And Groupe PSA Amend Merger Terms To Conserve Cash Fiat Chrysler Automobiles And Groupe PSA Amend Merger Terms To Conserve Cash
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduced By Up To 24 Paise In India Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduced By Up To 24 Paise In India
Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Active Aerodynamics BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Active Aerodynamics
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities