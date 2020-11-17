Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 

The FIA has confirmed that Pirelli's motorsport and F1 boss Mario Isola has tested positive for COVID19 at the recently concluded Turkish GP. Isola's test came positive on Sunday, on the day of the race. As of now he is not displaying any symptoms but he will now self isolate and there are no positive cases amongst those who came in contact with him.

At the Turkish GP, Lewis Hamilton became a 7-time world champion at the race.

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli can confirm that Pirelli Head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday 15 November at the Turkish Grand Prix,” read a statement.

“Mario returned a positive result during the regular Sunday COVID testing schedule. He is now isolating, and is asymptomatic and will adhere to the local medical guidelines. All close contacts have been declared, retested, and no further positive cases have been returned,” the statement added.

Pirelli's tyres were highly criticised at the Turkish GP

Isola had also volunteered as an ambulance driver when the pandemic was spiking in Italy. In fact two weeks after the Australian GP was cancelled after people in the McLaren team tested positive, Isola was volunteering with Croce Viola Milano medical service in Milan which was one of the hotspots for the disease in Italy.

