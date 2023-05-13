F1: Pirelli To Introduce Stronger Tyres For British Grand Prix Amid Downforce Gains

In light of recent developments in downforce gains with the 2023 cars, Pirelli has decided to introduce stronger tyres for the Silverstone race in July. The decision is not related to safety concerns, but rather a precautionary measure to avoid potential problems in the future. Pirelli has been monitoring the progress of teams for several weeks and acknowledges that downforce levels are on par with expectations for the end of the current season.



The significant improvement in lap times at the Miami Grand Prix has also highlighted the need for action, as teams are expected to bring more upgrades over the next few races, resulting in even faster cars. After consulting with the FIA, Pirelli has determined that as F1 prepares for some of its most challenging tracks in the summer, such as Silverstone, Spa, and Zandvoort, it is wise to take measures to prevent any potential tyre problems. Pirelli has proposed to the FIA to introduce a new tyre construction from the British Grand Prix on July 9th.

Also read: F1: Daniel Ricciardo Completes AlphaTauri Seat Fit As Pressure Builds On De Vries



According to the Technical Regulations of F1, if any construction changes are made during the season, they must follow a formal procedure, which involves obtaining approval from the teams or implementing them for safety reasons.

Article 10.8.3 of the regulations specifies that once the tyre specifications are finalized for the season, any changes to them must be approved by the Formula One Commission. However, the FIA has the authority to make changes to the specifications during the Championship season without prior notice or delay if it is deemed necessary for safety reasons.

Also read: General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme



On Friday, Pirelli announced that they had received approval to test their new tire construction at the Spanish Grand Prix next month. Mario Isola, the head of car racing and F1 at Pirelli, stated, “We’ve seen how much more performance the 2023 cars have compared to last year throughout the opening races of this season, and that is thanks to the extraordinary pace of development shown by all 10 of the teams.”



He pointed out that the pole time in Miami was almost two seconds faster than last year and the same level of progress was evident during races. Pirelli's simulation work aims not only to meet the performance targets specified by stakeholders but also to anticipate potential problems and respond to them quickly.



Also read: F1: Ricciardo To Drive 2023 Red Bull Car In Pirelli Test Post British GP



"The new specification contains materials that we have already developed for 2024, which will make the tyres more resistant without affecting any of the other technical parameters or their behaviour on track. To allow all the teams to test the new construction on a level playing field, Pirelli will supply two extra tyre sets per car to be used during FP1 and FP2 at the Spanish Grand Prix,” Isola added.

Aaryan Sonsurkar