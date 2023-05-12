  • Home
F1: Ricciardo To Drive 2023 Red Bull Car In Pirelli Test Post British GP

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed in an interview that he is set to drive the RB19 for the first time in a Pirelli tyre test following the British GP in July.
authorBy Mihir Barve
12-May-23 11:45 AM IST
Highlights
  • Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull for the 2023 campaign as the team’s third driver.
  • Since then, Ricciardo has driven for Red Bull in Australia in a special event.
  • Ricciardo will also drive an old Red Bull F1 car on the Nordschleife layout of Nurburgring later this year.

Daniel Ricciardo was earlier confirmed to receive an F1 test with the 2023 Red Bull RB19 sometime this year, and the ‘where & when’ of the same has finally been confirmed by the Aussie. While talking to ESPN, Ricciardo confirmed that he will be driving the championship leading car for the first time in July after the British GP, in a Pirelli tyre test.

 

Also Read: General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme

 

Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull racing family in 2023 - albeit only as a third driver - after an unsuccessful campaign at McLaren. While his time at McLaren included a race win in Italy, it was tainted with a series of poor results, especially when compared to his team mate Lando Norris. The results overshadowed his handful of great performances, and the Woking based outfit chose to terminate Ricciardo’s contract after two seasons. Ricciardo was replaced by fellow countryman & 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Team Principal Claims New Rules in F1 Don't Allow For True Innovation

 

Since rejoining Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo has made a few appearances at some of the Grands Prix in the Red Bull garage. Ricciardo also drove an older Red Bull F1 car in the Australian countryside as a part of an exhibition event, which included driving through the beaches, boonies, and some bridges. Daniel Ricciardo will also drive an older F1 car on the iconic Nordschleife layout of the Nurburgring as an exhibition during the 12h Nurburgring event in September. However, the best opportunity for him will be during the Pirelli test session at Silverstone, as he will be driving the team’s latest machinery.

