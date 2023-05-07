Aston Martin Team Principal Claims New Rules in F1 Don't Allow For True Innovation

In 2022, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) introduced new regulations designed to promote closer racing and prettier cars. However, the Aston Martin F1 team principal, Dan Fallows, expressed his displeasure stating that they are the sport's most complicated and rigid rules ever seen.

Fallows states that most cars look very similar in F1 due to the stringent rules set by the FIA

In a recent 'Beyond The Grid' podcast episode, the former-Red Bull head of aerodynamics expressed his passion and love for aero but also shared his dismay towards the true visible originality in modern F1 car design. He further explained that the sheer size of the regulation book given to teams whilst designing their prototypes is now larger than ever, subsequently making the FIA's task of policing these regulations exponentially harder. While he conceded that the rules had been put together with great research, time and testing put into them, he claimed that the regulations force teams to design their cars in a certain, very rigid way which ends up with most cars looking very similar.

Fallow also states that the critical differences between cars are under the skin

In the podcast, hosted by Tom Clarkson, Dan was then asked to share his opinion on the fact that if the cars look so similar, why are the gaps between each team's performance so stark, and why has the quality of racing been stellar? Dan explained that most of the critical differences between rival cars are invisible, i.e. either under the bodywork or so minute that they aren't visible to someone who didn't know what they were looking for. Instead, he said that most differences come in the form of subtle, complex surface geometries found all over the car, wherever the regulations permit. Fallows expressed that he'd much rather work with his team to explore radical new aero-concepts and have that be the differentiator between teams rather than tweaking tiny areas to exploit performance.

Dan Fallows had a remarkable journey in Formula 1 by beginning his career in 2002 with Jaguar Racing. After the team withdrew from F1, Dan joined forces with esteemed Italian chassis builder Dallara. Still, he ventured back into F1 in 2006 when he took the position of team leader in the aerodynamics department for the newly formed Red Bull Racing team. He played a vital role as one of the spearheads of the team, alongside Adrian Newey and Christian Horner, in shaping the team's trajectory during Formula 1's hybrid era as the Head of Aerodynamics. In April 2022, Dan joined the Aston Martin F1 team as Chief Technical Director and has played an instrumental role in the meteoric rise of Aston Martin to one of the top F1 teams, now regularly challenging the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.