Puma To Exclusively Sell Official Formula 1 Merchandise In A New Multi-Year Deal

Formula 1 has announced a multi-year partnership with sport & lifestyle brand Puma. The partnership will see Puma produce Formula 1 licensed apparel, footwear & accessories. The deal also enables Puma to exclusively sell F1 & team merchandise, and it will also be doing so at several Grand Prix races.



Speaking about the deal, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “As F1 continues to grow around the world, we have been reaching new fans through exciting collaborations and are seeing the sport enter areas of mainstream culture we have not seen before. PUMA has a rich history in motorsport, making them the perfect fit for F1 as we take the sport’s apparel to the next level for fans on the street, drivers in the paddock, and everything else in between.”

Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA added, “PUMA has become the most authentic and credible sports brand in motorsports and has the expertise to create the best products for the world’s leading drivers and teams as well as for its fans. The influence of motorsport, and Formula 1 in particular on sports - and streetwear culture has significantly increased in recent years. Our new partnership with Formula 1 is an exciting opportunity to further explore this blend of motorsports and lifestyle.”

Puma’s subsidiary stitched will have exclusive trackside vending rights to sell F1-licensed products as well as replica teamwear. Speaking about the same, Nina Nix, CEO of Stichd said, “Selling fan wear at every F1 race is a fun and challenging project because the conditions at every track are different, from the hillsides of Zeltweg and Spa to the city centres of Monaco and Baku. No matter where the race is held, stichd will create a truly immersive fan experience that goes well beyond selling fanwear.”

Puma has been producing motorsport clothing since the mid-1980s, and the brand also developed fireproof overalls, race shoes, and other high-performance racing gear for the sport. Puma has also been producing team wear & fan wear for a select few teams, and now it will also be doing so for F1. As a part of the deal, Puma will create a new collection of fan wear for F1, and will also supply uniforms to all F1 personnel at the circuit from 2024. Fans will also be able to purchase F1 branded apparel on puma.com and in Puma stores worldwide.