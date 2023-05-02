  • Home
Lewis Hamilton Plans To Go To Space With Musk’s SpaceX

“I’m ready to go to space at any stage. I told him [Elon Musk] that I’d fly the ship,” Hamilton said in an interview.
authorBy Mihir Barve
02-May-23 06:17 PM IST
Lewis Hamilton SpaceX.jpeg
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton and Elon Musk have been friends for a while and meet occasionally
  • Recently, Hamilton suggested Musk that he'd love to go to space in a SpaceX rocket
  • He added though, that he would like to fly the ship, even though they're largely automated

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been continually making efforts in rocket propulsion technology. Amongst its most recent endeavours was the first integrated flight test of the ‘Starship’, the spacecraft that will take humans to Mars. Lewis Hamilton has been in contact with Musk on several occasions, and the duo are good friends. Apart from SpaceX, Musk also heads the EV brand ‘Tesla’, and social media platform ‘Twitter’.
 

“Elon’s been to my party in Austin the last two years, it’s like a dinner party I’ve had, and I’d have these people come around”, Hamilton said, talking about Musk. “It’s not the easiest thing to speak to someone like that, because his mind is expanded, it’s on such another level, you know, so I get all nervous when I’m talking to him. Of course, I talked to him about did we land on the Moon? Where are we going next?”
 

Hamilton then also said that he intended to go to space sometime, and he had a conversation with Musk about the same. “I am going, yes, at some stage, but I’ll let some other people go first because those things blow up on the way up…”. “He’s talking about going to Mars, but I’m ready to go to space at any stage. I told him that I’d fly the ship, but I think it’s all automated!”, he added.
 

Here back on Earth, Hamilton is still prepping Mercedes to take the fight to Red Bull. Mercedes took a step forward in Australia, with both their cars being in the lead at some stage during the race. Hamilton eventually finished second in the Australian GP  and is currently P4 in the championship, behind Verstappen, Perez, and Alonso.

