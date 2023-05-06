Haas F1 Reveals New Overalls for Miami Grand Prix

Haas, the American Formula One team, has revealed their new overalls for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The team will be sporting a fresh look which features its signature red, white, and blue colours.

Also Read: F1 Designer Adrian Newey Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull Racing





To begin with, the color of the fabric on the driver's overalls is a clean blueish gray, which covers a considerable portion of their arms up until the bicep area. The overalls are not only stylish but also functional, as they are designed to provide maximum comfort and safety to the drivers. Also having some palm trees fashioned all over the suit, Haas outdid themselves with their summer design. The helmets are also exceptionally stylish with deep blue skies and green trees seen at the back of it.

Also Read: TVS Racing Ties Up With KidZania To Introduce A Racing Experience Zone For Youngsters





With Nico Hulkenberg collecting 6 points and Kevin Magnussen collecting 1 point , the drivers stand at the 10th and 18th position respectively. After scoring points in both Saudi Arabia and Australia, the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team faced a tough challenge in Azerbaijan, resulting in a weekend where they were unable to secure a top 10 finish. Despite this setback, the team managed to maintain their seventh position in the Constructors' Championship standings.



