Pirelli Launches P Zero Trofeo RS Tyres For Supercars, Hypercars

Pirelli has expanded its range of P Zero tyre series with the new semi-slick Trofeo RS. Pirelli says that the tyres are the technical successor of the Trofeo R and unlike the latter are available to manufacturers for use as an OEM part. The Trofeo R were only offered as aftermarket alternatives. Pagani Automobili, the Italian hypercar manufacturer, has already chosen the P Zero Trofeo RS as the original equipment for their latest car, the Utopia.

Pirelli says, the P Zero Trofeo RS delivers performance on dry surfaces and improved consistency over prolonged usage. The Trofeo RS maintains its performance for longer durations, providing both speed and safety throughout multiple track sessions. Furthermore, as a road-approved tire, Pirelli has prioritised safety even in wet conditions.



The company says that the new Trofeo RS was developed using the company’s learning from its extensive involvement in motorsports. The tyre range also offers a degree of customisability with car manufacturers able to custom order tyres for their performance cars through an on-demand catalogue. This includes multi-compound tread which allows for personalised tire configurations by combining different tread compounds from the company’s catalogue. For the Pagani Utopia, a set of P Zero Trofeo RS tires was specifically engineered to enhance sporty driving performance compared to the original P Zero Corsa tires, without compromising the car's balance or the driver's experience.

Another feature available is Virtual Geometry Development, enabling precise calibration of the tire's response to the driver's requirements through virtual modeling of countless footprint profiles and shapes. In the case of the Pagani Utopia, extensive 3D development was employed to optimise grip and control by fine-tuning the tire's footprint.



The new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS is already being used by car manufacturers as original equipment, and in the near future, it will become available in a wide range for the aftermarket segment. The Trofeo R range too will continue to be available for aftermarket fitment.