F1: Sebastian Vettel Can't See Kerbs With New Tyres For 2022

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel is one of the few drivers on the grid who has tested the 2022 tyres by Pirelli and he already has some serious concerns about them. The new 18-inch tyres have some good things and some worrying negatives about them as per the 4-time world champion. Vettel tested these tyres after the British GP. He is not the only one to have tested these tyres as almost all teams have and Vettel revealed that he felt faster for a longer period in these tyres and they offered more grip. He also was of the view that he felt more comfortable riding the kerbs.

Also Read: Vettel of old is back believes Ross Brawn

"You can drive longer at the limit with these tyres without them overheating," said Vettel, told Auto Motor und Sport, explaining the positive side he found.

Vettel has been back in form after an inconsistent few years at Ferrari

"They are more comfortable over the kerbs and offer more grip in slow and medium-fast corners. I felt faster in those sections than with the conventional tyres," he added.

But then he also revealed some serious negative aspects something which could be a side effect of the current 2021 cars running them as they have been specially modified for these tyres.

"The big wheels make the view to the front even worse. There are also all the mirror mounts in the way. It was best when the mirrors were attached to the Halo. With the covers and the big wheels, you can't see the kerbs at all," the 34-year-old pointed out.

He joined Hamilton as being not fully satisfied with the 2022 tyres, but some of these issues are likely a side effect of them being run on the radically different 2021 cars.