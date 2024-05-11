Pirelli Introduces New P Zero Corsa System Tyres For Ferrari Enzo

Pirelli and Ferrari are extending their long-standing partnership to ensure that iconic Ferrari models from the past can continue to be driven safely and efficiently. The focus is on the Pirelli Collezione tyre range, designed specifically for classic cars.

A new addition to the Collezione is the P Zero Corsa System for the Ferrari Enzo, a legendary sports car launched in 2002. The tyres come in 19 inches for both front and rear axles and feature different tread designs for optimal performance. This system also improves aquaplaning resistance, a major concern for high-performance vehicles. Developed with the help of Ferrari test drivers, the new tyres aim to retain the original sporty character of the Enzo while enhancing safety and reliability through modern materials.

The Collezione range already offers P Zero Corsa System tyres for the Ferrari F50, the Enzo's predecessor, in 18-inch sizes for both front and rear. The F40, which came before the F50, was the first car to be factory-equipped with Pirelli P Zero tyres in 1987. These tyres featured a 17-inch rim size for a road car, along with specific front and rear sizes to handle the F40's potential speed exceeding 300 kilometres per hour.

The Collezione range offers a special P Zero version for the F40, replicating the original tyre size (245/40 R17 for front and 335/35 R17 for rear) and even featuring period-correct sidewall lettering while incorporating the best modern safety features to keep your classic Italian stallion surefooted.

This renewed focus on classic car tyres comes after Pirelli unveiled three new tyre models at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed: the P Zero E, P Zero R, and P Zero Trofeo RS.

Written by - Ronit Agarwal