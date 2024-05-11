Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Pirelli Introduces New P Zero Corsa System Tyres For Ferrari Enzo

Developed with the help of Ferrari test drivers, the new tyres aim to retain the original sporty character of the Enzo.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The partnership aims to ensure classic Ferraris can continue to be driven safely.
  • A new addition to the Collezione is the P Zero Corsa System for the Ferrari Enzo, featuring different tread designs for optimal performance.
  • This range offers tyres for the F40 and F50, replicating the original tyre size and featuring period-correct sidewall lettering.

Pirelli and Ferrari are extending their long-standing partnership to ensure that iconic Ferrari models from the past can continue to be driven safely and efficiently. The focus is on the Pirelli Collezione tyre range, designed specifically for classic cars.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship

 

Pirelli Ferrari

 

A new addition to the Collezione is the P Zero Corsa System for the Ferrari Enzo, a legendary sports car launched in 2002. The tyres come in 19 inches for both front and rear axles and feature different tread designs for optimal performance. This system also improves aquaplaning resistance, a major concern for high-performance vehicles. Developed with the help of Ferrari test drivers, the new tyres aim to retain the original sporty character of the Enzo while enhancing safety and reliability through modern materials.

 

The Collezione range already offers P Zero Corsa System tyres for the Ferrari F50, the Enzo's predecessor, in 18-inch sizes for both front and rear. The F40, which came before the F50, was the first car to be factory-equipped with Pirelli P Zero tyres in 1987. These tyres featured a 17-inch rim size for a road car, along with specific front and rear sizes to handle the F40's potential speed exceeding 300 kilometres per hour. 

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

 

Pirelli Ferrari 1

 

The Collezione range offers a special P Zero version for the F40, replicating the original tyre size (245/40 R17 for front and 335/35 R17 for rear) and even featuring period-correct sidewall lettering while incorporating the best modern safety features to keep your classic Italian stallion surefooted.

 

This renewed focus on classic car tyres comes after Pirelli unveiled three new tyre models at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed: the P Zero E, P Zero R, and P Zero Trofeo RS.

 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 

 

# Pirelli tyres# Pirelli Ferrari# Ferrari Enzo# car# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Hyundai's new assembly plant in Nepal is also the first vehicle assembly plant in the country. Hyundai Venue will be the first model to be assembled locally.
    Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue
  • Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
    Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • Prices for the two custom accessory packages offered by Maruti Suzuki for the new Swift -- Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster -- start at Rs 29,500.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
  • Bajaj will provide over 1,000 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery to Flipkart over the next two years.
    Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared
  • Carlos Sainz Sr with Nani Roma will be two of the four drivers to represent Ford at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia next year.
    Ford Signs Reigning Champion Carlos Sainz Sr To Lead Its Dakar Rally Program In 2025
  • The petrol Nexon is offered in a new Smart(O) variant while the diesel engine option is now available from the Smart+ trim.
    Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh
  • The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was launched equipped with imported Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres which was one of its main highlights
    No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
  • Pagani Automobili has already chosen the P Zero Trofeo RS as the original equipment for their latest car, the Utopia.
    Pirelli Launches P Zero Trofeo RS Tyres For Supercars, Hypercars
  • The iconic Formula One driver puts his iconic Ferrari Enzo, Scocca n.1. at the Monaco Car Auctions L'AstaRossa event on June 8.
    Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction
  • Pirelli will introduce a new tyre construction at the British Grand Prix in July as a precautionary measure to prevent potential problems caused by significant downforce gains in the 2023 F1 cars
    F1: Pirelli To Introduce Stronger Tyres For British Grand Prix Amid Downforce Gains
  • Pirelli being the sole manufacturer of tyres also doesn't help matters as the competitiveness of the teams causes more secrecy.
    F1: Pirelli Investigation Opens Up More Questions Around Tyres Than Resolve Them 
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Pirelli Introduces New P Zero Corsa System Tyres For Ferrari Enzo
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved