PMV Electric Unveils EaS-E Electric Quadricycle; Priced At Rs 4.79 Lakh

PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based EV startup unveiled its first flagship quadricycle called EaS-E. Available in a slew of colour options, the company says that the new electric quadricycle is slated for deliveries by mid-2023 as the vehicle is still under development. The PMV EaS-E electric quadricycle is available for pre-booking at Rs. 2,000 and is priced at Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric quadricycle will be offered in multiple battery pack options including 8, 10, and 12 kW, with a claimed range of 120, 160 and 200 km from a single charge. The EaS-E can be charged from any 15A outlet in 3-4 hours with its onboard charger, and can seat two persons.

The top speed of the PMV EaS-E is 70 kmph, with an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph claimed in under 5 seconds. The EaS-E microcar weighs about 550 kg and can accommodate two adults and a child. The micro car is also a connected vehicle that is 4G enabled, with different riding modes, which can be accessed through a dashboard on the driver’s seat. The long list of features, includes EaS-E mode for feet-free driving, Remote Parking Assist, Cruise Control, Remote connectivity & diagnostics, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone.

Kalpit Patel Founder, and CEO said, “We’ve been looking forward to this day from the start of our journey, to share our vision of the future of urban mobility. Today we unveiled the EaS-E, your everyday car to the world. The team and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity and work on a product that not only pushed our creative and innovative limits to raise the bar but also paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan & hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting the production ASAP.”

The startup is in talks to set up its manufacturing unit in Pune along with its partners who will be collaborating in taking the vehicle into production. The company aims to commence deliveries by mid-2023 and conduct the test rides close to deliveries.