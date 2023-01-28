  • Home
Porsche Vision 357 Launched At Brand's 75th-Anniversary Celebrations

The car is solely built to showcase Porsche's future design language and will not make it into production.
By Sidharth Nambiar
27-Jan-23 11:44 AM IST
Porsche Vision 357 Launched At Brand's 75th-Anniversary Celebrations banner
Highlights
  • Pays tribute to the original 1948 Porsche 356
  • Built on the platform of the 718 GT4 RS
  • Porsche has announced that the car will not go into production

Porsche has revealed its Vision 357, a one-of-a-kind model that pays tribute to the very first car to bear the Porsche badge, the 356. This car is meant to be a birthday present from Porsche to itself on its 75th anniversary. The vehicle has also been built to feature some of Porsche’s future design characteristics, however, it won’t go into production and is built solely to showcase the manufacturer’s design capabilities. 

“The design study is an attempt to combine the past, present, and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualise the outlook for the future.” said Michael Mauer, Vice President of Style Porsche. 

                                                           1948 Porsche 356


The car is designed with similar proportions as the 1948 Porsche 356 and features the same sleek profile with a sloping roofline. The car is finished in a two-tone paint job of Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic. 

Arguably, the most dramatic bit of design on the car is its front and rear lights. They consist of numerous tiny apertures built into the bodywork that feature very bright LEDs in them. The rear of the car gets a vent-like detail imprinted on it that is inspired by the 356’s rear grille. 

Aerodynamics is a significant factor in its design with air intakes built into the body along with 20-inch wheels that consist of carbon fibre hubcaps and magnesium centres for better airflow.
 

 Also Read: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Debuts In India


         The rear of the car gets a vent-like detail inspired by the 356’s rear grille.


The car is built on the same platform as the 718 GT4 RS and features a naturally aspirated 4.0 litre 6-cylinder boxer engine that produces a power output of 493 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. The engine will be designed to run smoothly on e-fuel. As stated earlier, the car won’t be put into production and is merely a design exercise. It is nevertheless a thing of beauty and does well in showcasing Porsche’s mastery of its craft.

